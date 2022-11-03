Bauchi flags off measles, meningitis A integrated vaccination campaign, targets 1.9m children

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) on Thursday flagged off the 2022 Integrated Vaccination for Measles and Meningitis A campaign targeting a total of 1,916,274 children aged 5 to 59 months across the 20 LGAs of the State for phases 1 and 2.

While flagging off the campaign at the Urban Maternity PHCC, Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA, the Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed explained that a total of 1,340,000 vaccines has been distributed to 13 LGAs in phase 1.

According to him, the 13 LGAs have zero records of vaccination in the state which informed the reason they were the focus of the campaign, saying that other LGAs will be covered in the second phase, stressing that the campaign will be for eight days instead of the normal six days.

Mohammed further explained that during the campaign, a total of 1,357,361 children will be vaccinated for measles while a total of 558,913 children will be vaccinated for meningitis A.

He stressed that efforts are being made to ensure regular vaccination of children to prevent diseases that are easily contacted by them, adding that ROTA virus vaccine has been introduced into the routine immunization campaign in the state.

He then said that Azare was chosen for the official flag off of the 2022 campaign in order to ensure that the Northern part of the state which has zero record was adequately covered.

Mohammed also charged traditional rulers to actively participate in the campaign by being fathers to all and have influence over their subjects in order for the objectives of the campaign to be achieved.

The BASPHCDA EC also encouraged people to submit themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination, stressing that the disease is still very much around but can be prevented through vaccination only.

He also said that one cannot travel out of the country without showing the green card evidence of vaccination, appealing that people should submit themselves to taking jabs which are harmless but protective.

Speaking on behalf of other donor partners, World Health Organization (WHO) State Officer, Dr Adamu Ibrahim Ningi stressed the importance of the campaign which he said has taken a long period since it was last held.

He assured that WHO and other development partners will continue to be part of primary healthcare promotion in the state because according to him, that was the reason they are in the state.

Bauchi State Officer of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Alh Bashir Maidabino, said that the Agency is saddled with the responsibility of providing quality healthcare service delivery across the country.

He said that immunization and vaccination campaigns are part of the mandate of the Agency because according to him, it is only through such that effective prevention of diseases can be achieved.

Bashir Maidabino then assured that the Agency will continue to support Bauchi State in its resolve to have a healthy society, commending the State Government for placing premium priority on health care.

Also speaking, Pharmacist Rabiu Fagge of the Dangote/Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) stressed the need for the traditional institutions to come out and support the campaign which he said is for the good of the citizens.

Earlier in his opening, Acting Chairman of Katagum LGA, Yusuf Hassan commended the BASPHCDA for choosing the LGA for the official Flagg off of the campaign, saying that it is a demonstration of the fairness and justice of the Agency.

Yusuf Hassan who is the Director Planning, Research and Statistics (DPRS) assured that the Council will continue to support efforts that will promote primary healthcare delivery services to the people.