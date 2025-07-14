Bauchi flags off 2025 maternal, child health week

… Laments deaths of pregnant women, U-5 children

Bauchi State Government, through the State Primary Healthcare Board, with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Monday, flagged off the 2025 first round of the maternal, newborn and child health week integrated with HPV.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Bayan Fada PHCC, Bauchi, Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, stated that there will be HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14 years across 323 wards, including Schools across the State.

He said, “This week-long activity serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure that every mother, newborn, and child has access to the healthcare services, and they need to thrive. It is a time to reaffirm our commitment to improving maternal and child health outcomes, not just for this week, but for every week to come.

“As we reflect on the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead, let us acknowledge the tireless efforts of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his numerous interventions to health sector, while at same time our healthcare workers, volunteers, and development partners who work tirelessly, day in and day out to provide quality care to mothers and children in our communities across the state.

“Their dedication and compassion are the bedrock of our health care system, and their commitment to improving maternal and child health. As we celebrate this week, let us focus on key important elements that form the foundation of MNCH activity in Bauchi State.”

He explained that there are going to be health interventions throughout the week in all the health facilities, including Vitamin A supplementation, deworming medication, continuous ANC/PNC services, MMS supplementation, birth registration, nutrition counselling and screening, as well as other key PHC services.

“However, we must also recognise that there is still much work to be done. Too many mothers continue to die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. Too many newborns do not survive their first few days of life due to a lack of access to basic healthcare services.

“Too many children suffer from malnutrition and preventable diseases that rob them of their potential. But despite all this, Bauchi State Government has continued to bridge so many gaps, bringing about significant improvement, such as increasing fund allocation to health programming, ensuring adequate drug supplies, recruitment of skilled health personnel, and, more importantly, attaching a high premium on disease prevention and control.

“As leaders and stakeholders in our communities, we have a duty to prioritise maternal and child health, to invest in healthcare infrastructure, to strengthen health systems, and to ensure that no mother, newborn, or child is left behind.

“This week provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to this important cause and to take meaningful action to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

“Let us use this week to raise awareness, to advocate for policies that support women and child health, and to mobilise resources to ensure that every mother, newborn, and child has the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life in our dear Bauchi State,” he said.

The EC appreciated all stakeholders making the programme possible, especially the Gates Foundation and UNICEF, Alive & Thrive, Nutrition International other partners, such as Solina, CHAI, for the support extended to Bauchi State toward improving health system repositioning.

He said, “I believe together, we can make a difference. Together, we can ensure that every mother, every newborn, and every child receives the care they deserve. Let us work together to build a healthier and brighter future for all.”

In his remarks, UNICEF Health Officer, in Bauchi Field Office, David Audu stressed the importance of nutrition in pregnant women and children under five years, considering their tender nature.

He assured that UNICEF will continue to be supportive of the government through the relevant agencies in order to have quality family health as well as sound education.

