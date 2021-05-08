Bauchi First Lady donates vehicle, other office equipment to Bauchi police command

Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad has donated a JAC pickup van and other office equipment to the Gender Section of the Bauchi State Police Command.

The First Lady donated when she paid an official visit to the office of the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Sylvester Alabi stating that the donation was part of her support to the Nigeria Police Force in serving as a morale booster while at the same time equipping the gender section of the Bauchi State Command to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

She also noted that the State Government appreciates the efforts of the Command in fighting crime and criminality especially in cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The equipment donated includes:

A JAC pickup truck, A Desktop computer set, Refrigerator, Laptop computer, 2 printers, 2 office chairs, UPS & Stabilizer, Reams of paper, Cover notebook and Pack of pens.

In his response, while receiving the donated items, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Sylvester Alabi appreciated the gesture by the First Lady and assured her that the equipment will be used judiciously in the areas to which they are assigned.

He further stressed that the utilization of the equipment will enhance the capacity building and performance of the Gender Unit.

The CP revealed that one of the most worrisome causes of a crime he met on ground was Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), particularly rape cases.

He, however, noted that with the application of the unconventional approach to policing which includes Seminars/Workshops and sensitization of parents on their responsibility to their wards especially in areas of negligence which usually makes them vulnerable to a rapist, the situation has drastically reduced.

Abiodun Alabi further urged the media to help the Police in sensitizing parents by creating more awareness as such approach has helped in reducing the occurrence of rape cases and may serve as a major approach that will lead to the achievement of a Rape-free State.

