Bauchi finance commissioner pledges commitment to blocking leakages in financial management

Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Modibbo Ahmed Abdulkadir has declared that his Ministry is fully committed to blocking leakages in financial management and revenue generation for the execution of developmental projects.

The Commissioner made the declaration at the ongoing three-day Public Financial Management Capacity Workshop for top Bauchi state government officials organized by the office of the Head of Civil Service in collaboration with USAID Nigeria State Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness (State2State) Activity.

Modibbo Abdulkadir also said that the State government is determined to ensure accountability in the application of revenue accruing into the coffers of the state for the overall development of the people of the state.

According to the Commissioner, “I am happy to say that, Bauchi State is one of the states that World Bank and other donors are implementing their programmes and therefore Ministry of Finance is ready to work in active synergy with its counterpart of Budget and the office of the Head of Service to ensure effective implementation of the projects”.

While declaring the workshop opened, Bauchi state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Haruna reiterated the commitment of his office towards entrenching public financial management in the State Civil Service.

Yahuza Haruna who applauded USAID State 2 State Activity for collaborating with his office to come up with the workshop, promised that, the state government will continue to partner with development partners in a bid to ensure good governance in the affairs of government.

He also said that, “I welcome our participants to this very important workshop organized for the top government officials of Bauchi state and taking place here in Jose,

Plateau State”.

According to the HoS, “Bauchi State Civil Service will be needing more of this training, so that we could be better equipped in implementing physical responsibility and public procurement acts, which is one of the cornerstones of the current administration of His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed”.

In a remark, the Deputy Chief of Party (DCoP) of USAID State2State Mr John Onyeukwu, while welcoming the participants, implored them to participate actively and contribute to all the presentations that would be made, which he said were based on the assessments of the status of Bauchi State with regard to public financial management in governance.

“One of the possible outcomes of the workshop will be a better understanding of the principles and practices of public financial management and the workshop will also expose participants to appreciate the role of good leadership in accountable, transparent and efficient PFM”.

