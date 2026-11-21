A total of 1,487 newly admitted students at the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSA), Azare, Bauchi State, have been matriculated across the six faculties for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The disclosure was made by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bala Mohammed Audu, at the university’s matriculation ceremony held on Saturday in Azare.

He explained that the figure comprised 103 students from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (MBBS), 47 from the Faculty of Dentistry (BDS), 112 from the Faculty of Science, 581 from the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and 644 from the Faculty of Integrated Health Sciences.

The total enrolment comprises 549 males and 938 females, and those who need it are encouraged to apply for NELFUND sponsorship.

According to him, “The admission of these students further demonstrates the University’s commitment to expanding access to quality health sciences education and producing competent professionals who will contribute meaningfully to the development of the healthcare sector and the nation.”

On performance-based progress, the VC said, “I want to encourage you all to perform excellently. There is a great reward for brilliant performance even before graduation. For example, students with relevant CGPA can have a change to any course they desire at 200L, strictly based on performance (4 and above for MBBS/BDS and 3.5 and above for others). So, maximize this opportunity.”

Audu further assured the students that their training was aimed at making them internationally competitive to work anywhere in the country and the world, stressing, “If you excel at FUHSA, you will excel anywhere in the world.”

He told the students, “As you are aware, matriculation is a significant academic tradition and a formal requirement that confers on newly admitted students the status of bonafide members of a tertiary institution. Today, in keeping with this tradition, the University formally admits you into the FUHSA community.”

“You should appreciate the privilege of being admitted into this University, considering the large number of qualified candidates who sought admission but could not secure placement due to limited admission spaces. Your admission is, therefore, an opportunity that must be valued and utilize judiciously,” he added.

While congratulating the students on the important milestone, the VC assured them that the university management, Senate, staff and the entire university community were committed to providing the necessary support to enable them to succeed academically and develop good character.

“However, this requires your cooperation, discipline, commitment and dedication to your studies. We expect you to be law-abiding, hardworking and focused throughout your academic journey. Our prayer and expectation are that you will complete your programmes successfully, without unnecessary delays, and become worthy ambassadors of your families, the University and the nation at large,” he said.

The VC also drew the attention of the students to the academic regulations governing their respective programmes, particularly the distinction between classified and unclassified degree programmes in the university.

According to him, “This distinction is important because the academic requirements for graduation differ between the two categories.”

The unclassified degree programmes in the university include Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Dentistry (BDS), Nursing Sciences, Physiotherapy, Optometry and Radiography.

On the other hand, the classified degree programmes include Audiology, Health Information Management, Medical Laboratory Science, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Human Anatomy, Environmental Health, Nutrition and Dietetics, Pharmacology, Human Physiology, Public Health, Information Technology and Health Informatics, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Biotechnology and Microbiology.

Audu explained that students admitted into unclassified degree programmes were particularly advised to take their academic performance seriously.

According to the VC, “The minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) required for graduation in these programmes is 2.40, except for MBBS and BDS. Any student who fails to attain the prescribed minimum CGPA shall be required to transfer to an appropriate classified degree programme, in accordance with the University’s approved academic regulations.”

He stressed, “You are therefore strongly advised to familiarise yourselves with the academic requirements of your respective programmes from the outset and avoid any form of academic negligence.”

Furthermore, he informed the students that the university was making significant progress in expanding its academic programmes to provide more opportunities for access to quality university education.

“In this regard, the University has plans to commence additional academic programmes in the next academic session. These programmes include B.Sc. Biology, B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology, B.Sc. Parasitology and Entomology, B.Sc. Medicinal Chemistry, B.Sc. Data Science, B.Sc. Computer Science and B.Sc. Medical Physics,” he said.

The VC added, “This expansion reflects our continued commitment to broadening the scope of health sciences education, strengthening scientific research and producing graduates equipped to address emerging national and global challenges.”

The university strongly urged the students to read, understand and make proper use of the Students’ Handbook, which contains essential information on academic procedures, students’ conduct, rules and regulations.

He said, “You are expected to familiarise yourselves with its contents and comply fully with the provisions therein.”

The VC warned the students that, “FUHSA maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards social vices, including cultism, examination misconduct, sexual harassment, drug abuse, indecent dressing, vandalism, truancy and other forms of indiscipline. These acts are strictly prohibited and attract appropriate disciplinary sanctions as stipulated in the University’s regulations.”

“While the University is committed to imparting knowledge, it is equally determined to mould your character and produce responsible graduates who uphold national values, professional ethics and international best practices,” he said.

The VC stressed that, “matriculation oath you have taken today is a solemn commitment to abide by the University’s laws, statutes, regulations and standards of conduct throughout your stay. I therefore urge you to take this commitment seriously and conduct yourselves in ways that will bring honour to your families and the University.

He added, “The University Management remains committed to providing a conducive teaching and learning environment, alongside the necessary welfare services to support your academic pursuits. We shall continue to explore opportunities to improve the University’s infrastructure, facilities and other essential services for the benefit of students and staff.”

The VC stressed, “FUHSA upholds fundamental principles, institutional values and standards that position it as a centre of excellence in teaching, research, healthcare training and character development. These values are firmly anchored in our vision of building a world-class university recognised for excellence and innovation in health sciences education.”