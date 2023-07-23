A total of 350 students were on Saturday matriculated in the various National Certificate of Education (NCE) programmes of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Jama’are, Bauchi State for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Speaking during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the College held at its temporary Site in Jama’are, the Provost, Prof. Aisha Mohammed urged the students to exhibit discipline, loyalty, honesty and good character at all times.

According to her, “You, the successful students, have just taken oaths, signifying your commitment and loyalty to the College. This makes you a bonafide student of the College. Therefore, I urge you to continue to uphold the tenets of the oaths you took throughout your stay in the College.”

Aisha Mohammed added that “It is my honour and privilege to welcome you all to the 2022/2023 N.C.E maiden matriculation ceremony. on behalf of the management team and Academic Board.”

According to her, “I heartily felicitate with the successful students who were admitted into various N.C.E Programmes of the College.”

“Out of the many applications for admission, Candidates who satisfied the requirements of the college were admitted as approved by the NCCE,” She added.

She also stressed that the College is highly determined to promote good conduct and discipline, the award of Nigeria Certificate in Education, N.C.E is not only based on academic performance but also on character.

Aisha Mohammed also added that the College has zero tolerance for anti-social behaviours, especially examination malpractice, indecent dressing, drug abuse, unlawful associations and other vices.

“The college frowns at any display of acts of indiscipline. Students are expected to exhibit good moral conduct within and outside the college to avoid embarrassment or sanctions, Prof. Indo Mohammed said.

Aisha Mohammed assured that the management would strive at ensuring that the students enjoy a serene academic environment.

“The Clinic is well equipped to cater for your health needs, guidance and counselling services will be made available in the college. Games and sports facilities are to be provided in due course, in the college for you to keep fit.,” The Provost said.





Aisha Mohammed also said that the College would take all necessary steps to ensure improved teaching and learning conditions through the provision of additional academic recreational and other essential facilities for the students overall well- being.

The Provost mentioned several achievements of the College since inception in 2020 to 2021 that include the construction of Students hostels, Micro teaching Lab

Others are construction of the School of Vocational-Technical Education, College perimeter fence extension to ensure adequate protection of life and properties among others.