A man in Bauchi has reportedly sold his house to provide clothing materials and other essential items to 3,000 women in celebration of the birth of his newborn child, named after President Bola Tinubu.

The gesture was unveiled during the baby’s naming ceremony held in Gwaram community, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The father, who reportedly said he was motivated by his admiration and support for Tinubu, explained that naming his child after the President was a demonstration of his appreciation for the Nigerian leader.

He also attributed his decision to support the women to his belief that Tinubu had made significant contributions to the country since assuming office in 2023.

The ceremony combined the traditional celebration of the child’s birth with the distribution of clothing materials and other items to women in the community.

The father’s reported decision to sell his house to finance the gesture attracted attention, making the celebration a subject of discussion beyond the naming ceremony.

Prayers were offered for the newborn, with well-wishers asking Almighty Allah to grant him long life, good health, and wisdom, and to make him a blessing to his family and society.