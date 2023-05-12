Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 8 persons were killed while 7 others were injured in a fatal road traffic crash.

The crash was reported by RS 12.12 Darazo/Zebra 45 in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State as contained in a FIR released to Journalists by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.

According to the RTC report, the fatal crash occurred at Kili village on the Darazo – Kari Federal Highway on Thursday, 11/5/2023 at 1203hrs, reported at 1205hrs while the time of arrival at the scene for rescue operation was 1210hrs giving a response time of 5 minutes.

It was a lone traffic crash involving a Gray VW Sharon mini bus with vehicle registration number, BCH 465 XA belonging to the fleet of NURTW, used for commercial purposes.

The FIR stated that “the total number of people involved in the crash were 15 made up of 4 male adults, 6 female adults , 2 male children and 3 female children.”

The FIR further contained that the number of people injured was 7 comprising 1 male adult, 4 female adults and 2 female children while those killed were 8 made up of 3 male adults, 2 female adults, 2 male children and 1 female child.

The type of injuries were bruises, head injury and fracture while the probable cause of the crash was tyre bursts (TBT) just as some personal effects were retrieved from the scene and obstruction cleared.

The action taken as led by the Rescuer, SMI E Madu was that the corpses and injured were evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo for confirmation and medical attention after which the rescue team returned to the Base successfully.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE