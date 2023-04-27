A fatal road crash involving two vehicles has led to the death of 14 people while 5 others sustained various degrees of injury in Bauchi.

The crash was confirmed by the State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in a road traffic crash (RTC) report released by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.

According to the RTC, “the crash occurred on Thursday, 27/04/2023 at 1217hrs and was reported to FRSC at 1225hrs taking the FRSC personnel 10 minutes to arrive at the scene at 1235hrs.

“The route of the crash was the ever-busy Bauchi-Darazo Federal Highway while the

location is Zangoro Village involving 2 vehicles, a yellow commercial Golf 3 Wagon with registration number AJ507GWA and an Ash Chevrolet with registration number, 15B-07BA used for private purposes.”

According to the RTC report, “the number of people involved in the crash was 19 comprising 10 female adults, 7 male adults,1 female child and 1 male child.

“The number of people injured was 5 made up of 5 male adults, while those killed were 14 comprising of 10 female adults, 2 male adults, 1 male child and 1 female child.”

The FRSC report indicated that the problem cause of the RTC was speed limit violation (SPV) by the drivers.

The items recovered from the scene of the crash as announced by FRSC included: the sum of N73,000,00; 7 phones; 1 power bank and 4 small handbags.

The action taken by FRSC personnel was that the injured victims and the dead bodies were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention and confirmation after which the dead bodies were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

