By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Tragedy struck Thursday evening as a fatal multiple road crash claimed 15 lives while 7 others were variously injured in Bauchi.

It was reported that a Dangote cement trailer had a head-on-collision with a Toyota Hiace commercial bus on the fleet of the Adamawa Sunshine transport cooperation which was headed to Yola from Abuja.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) from Zebra 30 of the State Command of the FRSC in Toro-Magaman Gumau, Toro LGA, the crash occurred on Thursday, 23/02/2023.

The time of the Road Traffic Crash was 1530hrs and was reported at 1545hrs while personnel of the FRSC arrived at 1553hrs making a response time of 8 minutes.

The crash occurred in Nabordo on the ever busy Bauchi – Jos Federal highway involving 2 vehicles, a Howo Trailer with registration number, DKD32 XB, and a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number YLA 984XA.

The trailer belongs to the fleet operations of DANGOTE, while the Toyota bus belongs to Adamawa Sunshine transport corporation.

The number of people involved in the crash were 22 made up of 2 Female Adults, 18 Male Adults,1 Female Child and ,1 Male Child.

The number of people killed were 15 comprising 12 male adults, 1 female adult, 1 male child and 1 female child while those injured were 7, 6 Male Adults and 1 Female Adult.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the Road Traffic Crash was lost of control, speed limit violation and dangerous driving (LOC/SPV/DGD).

No items were recovered at the scene of the crash while action taken was that the victims were evacuated and taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for treatment.





The corpses of the dead were also deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital as the rescue operation was done by a combined team of FRSC personnel together with the Police in the area as reported by DRC BA Isa for the Officer in Charge of the Zebra 30.