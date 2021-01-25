Bauchi establishes site, services unit to check land speculation

Determined to curtail arbitrary sub-division of land that makes the provision of infrastructure difficult in Bauchi State due to activities of land speculators and other collaborators, the state government has approved the establishment of sites and services unit under the Directorate of Lands in the Ministry of Lands and Survey.

According to a statement issued, on Monday, by the State Commissioner. Ministry of Lands and Survey, Professor Adamu Ahmed, the development was informed to ensure relevant guidelines for the development of serviced schemes are being followed.

He stated that the designing and implementing of a sustainable framework for the delivery of Serviced Layout Schemes is in line with the Government’s objectives of improving the quality of urban development across the state.

The statement then called on relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders to ensure seamless and smooth takeoff of the program, adding that appropriate Public-Private Partnership framework would be achieved.

Meanwhile, all land developers who are interested in the scheme are to come and register with the unit with a view to enhancing Public-Private Partnership in the state.

The Ministry as contained in the statement by the Information Officer, Adama Ibrahim, assured that the establishment of the unit is expected to fast track the government’s mission of urban renewal and deepen stakeholding in land administration across the state as encapsulated in the strategic mission of the Administration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

