Bauchi Environmental Agency partners UNICEF, others on Faecal Management Guideline

A proposed draft guidelines on faecal sludge evacuation and management in Bauchi State has been presented to environment experts and stakeholders for study and ratification in a renewed effort to manage and regulate liquid waste.

The presentation of the document was made by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) with support from UNICEF and the State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) during a workshop held over the weekend.

Speaking to Journalists at the end of the workshop held at the Command Guest House Conference Hall Bauchi, the Director General of BASEPA Dr. Ibrahim Kabir said that he was happy with the inputs of stakeholders during the workshop.

He also assured that all contributions tabled by the participants during the exercise will be incorporated into the proposed guidelines document.

Ibrahim Kabir then expressed his gratitude for the quality time spent by the participants maintaining that all participants will be invited again to revalidate the final document that will be used as guideline in faecal sludge management in Bauchi State.

Earlier at the commencement of the workshop, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi, Dr. Tushar Rane noted that the gathering has brought together experts and other key stakeholders to review the prospects, challenges, and solutions for promoting effective faecal sludge evacuation that is inline with the commitment of the Bauchi State Government to ensure clean environment for healthy living in the State.

Tushar Rane then expressed his hope saying, “the outcome of this workshop will serve as the operational guidelines for all service providers and relevant stakeholders within the faecal sludge management value chain in the State”.





The chief of field office further said that, “UNICEF will strengthen partnerships with the Bauchi State Government to facilitate faecal sludge management based on existing systems and guidelines to promote healthy environment”.

Tushar Rane also commended the state for its proactive stance in the implementation of WASH related interventions in Nigeria.

Also speaking, UNICEF Nigeria WASH Specialist, Bioye Ogunjobi said that one of the key objectives of the workshop was to create a critical mass of key sector players for the development and subsequent implementation of the guideline.

Other objectives according to the WASH Specialist, was to expose participants to better understanding of the current faecal sludge management/ evacuation practices in Bauchi State.

Participants at the two days workshop were drawn from relevant MDAs, Private sector operators of commercial public toilets and evacuation services, Partners, CSOs and the Media.