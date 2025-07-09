Bauchi Emirs sue for calm over creation of new emirates, districts

Bauchi State Council of Emirs has appealed for peace, unity and understanding over the move by the state government to create additional emirates, chiefdoms and districts.

In a circular titled: ‘Plea for Peace and Order Amidst the Proposed Exercise’, dated 8th July, 2025, the Council, through its Chairman and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu stated that there was no reason for any confrontation with the Government over the exercise.

The circular reads: “In light of the recent publication regarding the above exercise, we have observed a range of comments both in support and against the initiative. It has come to our attention that there are allegations that some unpatriotic citizens are planning to incite civil unrest to disrupt the exercise.

“We, the Bauchi State Traditional Council of Emirs, wish to categorically state that the government holds the prerogative in matters of state administration.

“It is imperative that all parties cooperate, respect and adhere to the decisions made by the Government in the best interest of our state.

“We earnestly plead with everyone to maintain peace and order in all their actions. Any opinions or concerns regarding the exercise should be submitted to the established committee for proper consideration.

“It is through constructive dialogue and cooperation that we can achieve progress and harmony within our community.

“Let us all work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment for the benefit of all. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

