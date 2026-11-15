Bauchi: Emir of Lame, Aliyu Yakubu, suspended over alleged land issues

The Emir of Lame in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, has been suspended indefinitely by the Bauchi State Government over alleged misconduct.

The government has also approved the constitution of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the allegations of misconduct against the Emir.

The decision was approved by the State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, as contained in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, and made available to journalists on Saturday.

He stated that, “It was following the receipt of multiple formal petitions and credible intelligence reports from community leaders, relevant stakeholders, and security agencies concerning alleged abuse of office, arbitrary exercise of authority, and other conduct considered inconsistent with the responsibilities and expectations of a traditional ruler.”

Gidado added, “The allegations against the Emir include unlawful interference in land administration, unauthorized collection of levies, undue interference in the operations of mining companies, and other alleged acts of misconduct.”

“These developments have reportedly generated tension within the Lame Emirate and raised concerns about the potential threat to public peace, security, and harmonious coexistence in the area,” he added.

According to him, “In line with the principles of natural justice, fairness, and the right to fair hearing, the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs formally requested explanations from the Emir regarding the allegations levelled against him.”

“Although the Emir submitted written responses, the government considered the explanations unsatisfactory and consequently determined that a comprehensive and independent administrative investigation was necessary to establish the facts and make appropriate recommendations,” he added.

The government emphasised that the allegations remained subject to investigation and that the Emir would be afforded the opportunity to respond to all allegations against him in accordance with the principles of natural justice and due process.

In exercising the powers conferred on him by the Bauchi State Chieftaincy (Appointment and Deposition) Law 2026, the Governor approved the measures in the overriding interest of peace, public order and good governance.

He therefore directed the constitution of a 12-man Administrative Panel of Inquiry, mandated to undertake a thorough, impartial and independent investigation into all the allegations against the Emir of Lame.

The panel is expected to examine the relevant petitions, documents and evidence, invite concerned parties, afford the Emir a fair opportunity to defend himself, and submit its findings and recommendations to the government within three weeks.

The panel comprises DIG Sani Mohammed (retd.) as Chairman, while Musa Mohammed Yankari (retd. Director, DSS), the representative of the Commissioner of Police, the representative of the Director of State Services and the representative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will serve as members.

Other members are the representative of the Ministry of Justice, the representative of the Ministry of Environment (Director of Forestry), the representative of the Ministry of Natural Resources Development, the representative of the Chairman of Toro Local Government Area, the representative of the Local Government Service Commission and the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while the Director of Administration and Human Resources of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

The Emir will remain suspended from office with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of the administrative inquiry, as a precautionary administrative measure intended to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, prevent possible interference with witnesses and official Emirate records, and reduce tensions within the community.

Throughout the period of suspension, the Emir is also directed to remain within the Lame Emirate unless expressly authorised otherwise by the appropriate authority.

He is further directed to refrain from interfering in the administrative, traditional and other official affairs of the Lame Emirate Council throughout the duration of the suspension.

To ensure continuity in the administration of the Emirate and prevent any disruption to traditional and community governance, the Senior Councillor of the Lame Emirate Council, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Gumau (Galadiman Lame), has been directed to oversee the day-to-day administrative affairs of the Emirate in an interim capacity, pending the conclusion of the inquiry and further directives from the government.

The Bauchi State Government reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the sanctity, dignity, integrity and accountability of the traditional institution across the state.

It therefore called on the people of Lame Emirate, residents of Toro Local Government Area, community leaders, traditional titleholders, youths and other stakeholders to remain calm, peaceful, law-abiding and cooperative with the security agencies and the administrative panel throughout the period of the investigation.