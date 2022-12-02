Bauchi Emir condemns cases of gender-based violence despite domestication of VAPP law

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has strongly condemned various cases of gender-based violence in the state despite the fact that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law has been domesticated in the state.

The monarch made the condemnation in his Palace when he received a coalition of 16 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that paid him an advocacy visit as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Bauchi.

He called on all stakeholders in the state to continue to champion the campaign against Gender violence in the state in order to reduce the menace if not completely eradicated.

The Emir also called on the State government, Philanthropists, and wealthy individuals in the state to empower women in society in order to address the high rate of poverty and make them self-reliant.

Rilwanu further stated that women are very instrumental to the development of society at large, hence the need for them to be supported because of the role they play in the family.

According to him, “It is sad to hear that despite the domestication of the VAPP law, there are still cases of rape and other forms of violence against people, particularly women, girls, and children.”

He added that “We will not rest on our oars until this problem is addressed in the state. We will continue to champion this campaign of gender-based violence so that our women and girls will be safe from harm”.

Speaking earlier during the visit, the State Amira, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN(, Aisha Kilishi advocated for the empowerment of women in the state, saying that the high rate of divorce in the society has made many women vulnerable to rape and other violence.

She used the occasion to call on the government to appoint more women in leadership positions in the state so that the voices of women can be heard in the state