By- Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has been commended for uplifting the status of District Heads in the by building modern and befitting Palaces for them.

The Governor was also concerned for improving their remuneration thereby making them have a living wage unlike in the past before the coming his PDP led administration.

The commendation was made by the Forum of District Heads in Bauchi Local Government Area on Sunday in continuation of his campaign tour of the 20 LGAs in the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Shehu Adamu Jumba made the commendation when he received the Governor’s campaign train at his Palace.

Shehu Adamu Jumba who is also the District Head of Galambi said that the construction of the new Palaces and provision of brand new cars to all District Heads and other traditional tittle holders across the state has added value to traditional institutions.

He used the opportunity to solicit for extension of the gesture to Ward and Village Heads to enable them discharge their responsibilities diligently.

On his part, the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that he was at the palace to seek for the support of the Traditional ruler for his re-election in the forthcoming general elections.

The Governor promised to respond to the long time request for construction of a road from Kangere to Gwaskwaram if re-elected in order to open up the rural communities on that axis who he lamented have suffered neglect over the years.

Bala Mohammed also visited District Heads of Zungur, Surveyor Sa’idu Jahun, Miri Alhaji Usaini Abubakar Othman and Bauchi metropolis, Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba for continuation of the campaign.





In all the places visited, the Governor and his campaign train were received by tumultuous crowd of PDP supporters.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE