Not fewer than 4 million treated nets (ITN), representing 95%, were distributed in Bauchi state through the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy, and Malaria (BACATMA) and its partners implementing the 2023 ITN Distribution Campaign (GHSC-PSM and BA-N).

The figure was arrived at after the implementing partners met and reviewed the just concluded exercise, which was conducted simultaneously with the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) in the State.

A statement from BACATMA, signed by the Executive Chairman, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam, stated, “It is gratifying to note that the exercise was a huge success despite some pockets of challenges in some areas.”

BACATMA stressed that, “The preliminary reports indicated that over 4 Million Nets (above 95%) were successfully distributed (it is still ongoing) to the good people of Bauchi State from all nooks and crannies of the State across all social strata of life.”

According to the BACATMA EC, “However, there were still some few cases of delays in commencement, disruptions, chaos, thefts, shortages, and violence but with no loss of life. These challenges were considered mild and expected when carrying out a large-scale intervention like this one.”

“Similarly, this Campaign is a success when compared with the 2010 Campaign, which resulted in the loss of seven lives and serious violence. The Agency, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, had addressed most of these challenges,” he added.

He then stated, “We therefore wish to enjoin the beneficiaries to utilize their Nets appropriately. We equally wish to call on those who were unable to receive the Nets to wait patiently as there will be a package for makeup in the pipeline.”

Sani Mohammed Danbam added, “On this note, the Agency and its Partners wish to thank the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, and the First Lady of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed (who is also the Nets Ambassador), the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Auwal Jatau, Speaker of BAHA and his Members, SSG, CoS, the PS BSMOH, the CEOs of Bauchi State Health MDAS, the Caretaker Chairmen and their Members, the Traditional and Religious Leaders, the Healthcare Workers of the LGAs, our Ad-hoc Staff, the Press, and the entire good people of Bauchi State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full text: See Obi’s written address to Tinubu

Labour Party legal team, led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Thursday, filed their final written address in response to…





46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

Security and health experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of…

PHOTOS: ‘I’ll never be broke in life’, reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu daughter’s graduation party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his…

Subsidy: 10 ways to reduce fuel consumption

Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in…

Messi scores on debut as Inter Miami wins league cup match

Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as they secured a victory over…

The spread of diphtheria

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in…