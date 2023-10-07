Bauchi State Civil Service Commission has sacked one Sani Mohammed Tirwun, a Secretarial Assistant II of the Bauchi State Hospitals Management Board (SHMB) has been dismissed from service over acts of serious misconduct.

The State Civil Service Commission (CSC) reached the resolution during its 22nd plenary session held at the Conference Hall of the Commission on 5th October, 2023.

According to the Information Officer of the Commission, Saleh Umar, in a statement, Sani Mohammed was found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee of the Hospitals Management Board for falsification of record, issuance of fake appointment letters, illegal posting of illegal staff, faking of the Board’s Staff Officer’s signature and alteration of posting letter.

His conduct contradicts Chapter (4) Section 4 Rule 108, item xvii, xiv, xv of Bauchi State Public Service Regulation 2017 (reviewed version) that deals with aforementioned offences as serious misconduct and liable to dismissal.

Beside all these, the Officer was also alleged to have collected over N1,000,000 for the purpose of issuance of fake appointment letters as well as collecting the sum of N250,000, N200,000 and N150,000 respectively for inserting the victims among the approved postings.

The Officer in answer to a query letter issued to him by the Hospitals Management Board, confessed to the crime leading to the approval of the Officer’s dismissal with effect from 1st October, 2023.

On the other hand, during the sitting, there was the consideration of 37 Officers from Four Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that included Hospitals Management Board, Special Schools Management and Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

Among the Candidates, 3 Officers have been recommended for appointment as Directors, 1 contract appointment while other 32 Candidates were upgraded as House Officers, Pharmacists, Nurses, Midwives, Radiographers and Physiotherapists.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alh. Abubakar Usman, who presided over the sitting, reiterated the Commission’s consistency in the discharge of its assignment under his leadership.

The Chairman noted that what the dismissed Officer did was unbearable, describing it as dishonest and called on job Seekers to be extra careful with such people.

The Commission during the plenary, advised the Victims to get redress at the appropriate Agencies.

