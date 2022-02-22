Bauchi Deputy Speaker pays N50,000 bride price as man marries repentant sex worker

Deputy Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule on Monday, paid the sum of N50,000 as the pride price on behalf of one Aliyu Usman who married one of the repentant commercial sex workers in Bauchi.

The Hisbah Department of the Bauchi State Shariah Commission had while profiling 575 repentant commercial sex workers in the state, given two of them out in marriage after they presented the men who agreed to marry them.

The wedding took place at one of the brothels where they used to reside and operate in Bayangari in Bauchi metropolis during the flag-off of the empowerment training of 575 commercial sex workers by the State government through Hisbah Department of the Shariah Commission in the state.

The wedding was witnessed by the Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule; Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Umar Kesa; top government officials; officials of the Shariah Commission and hundreds of commercial sex workers.

The Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Umar Kesa who, after listening to the representative of the groom, gave the approval for the wedding to be done in line with Islamic religious injunction as it relates to marriage.

The Chairman, Bauchi State Shariah Commission, Sheik Mustapha Baba- Illela, who joined the couple, said that it was done with the consent of the parents of the bride, Sadiya Ibrahim who expressed their happiness over the development.

Chairman of the Sharia Commission further said that from medical tests carried out, the couple were hale and hearty and fit to be joined together as husband and wife.

While expressing appreciation on behalf of himself and his newly wedded wife, Usman, said that: “By the grace of Allah, from today, we have repented from what we were doing before and we will change for good.”

The Deputy Speaker assured that he will continue to support the couple to ensure that they remained married and stand out as people of good example among others.

Some of the repentant sex workers expressed their readiness to get married as soon as interested men approached them having renounced prostitution.

