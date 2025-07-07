Bauchi deputy gov pledges support for education

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Sunday reaffirmed his personal commitment towards supporting the state government in ensuring effective teaching and learning across all the educational institutions in the State.

The Deputy Governor was speaking at the 10th year anniversary of the Government Girls College, Sakwa, Zaki Local Government Area of the State, his local government of origin.

Auwal Jatau recalled his facilitation during the administration of former Governor Malam Isah Yuguda for the upgrade of the College from a Teachers’ College to its current status as a Government Girls College.

He noted that, the transition was driven by the conviction that investing in Girls’ education is vital not only to individual futures, but to societal progress.

He announced that the present administration led by the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has not only sustained that vision, but has continued to build on it with bold and strategic investments in education.

As part his personal support as former Head Boy in the old Government Teachers College now Government Girls College, Sakwa, the Deputy Governor installed solar-powered streetlights within the school premises to enhance security, and creating a conducive environment for both students and staff.

According to him, “This college holds a special place in my heart. As a former Head Boy of the old Government Teachers’ College, Sakwa, I still remember those early morning assemblies, the lessons under the mango trees, and the values instilled in us by passionate teachers, many of whom laid the foundation of what we have become today.”

He added that, “So, for me, returning here today, in this historic institution, now known as Government Girls College Sakwa, is not just a political engagement, but a homecoming, a journey through memory, and a reaffirmation of my lifelong commitment to the progress of this great community”

Auwal Jatau highlighted the unwavering commitment of the Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration towards the total repositioning of the education sector in Bauchi State.

He mentioned some of the milestones achieved to include construction and renovation of classrooms across the state, recruitment and training of teachers and provision of instructional materials, including textbooks, writing materials, science kits, and ICT tools.

Others, Auwal Jatau said, are

revitalization of girl-child education programmes, with special attention to schools in rural and underserved communities and the establishment of model schools and the rehabilitation of legacy institutions.

He therefore expressed gratitude to the College management for finding him worthy of an award of excellence, and promised to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the college to excel in its academic activities.

On his part, the Emir of Katagum, Umar Farouk emphasized the importance of girl-child education and appreciated the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed for its huge investment in the sector.

Earlier, the Principal, Government Girls College, Sakwa explained that the award presented to the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau was in recognition of his vital role played in the advancement of the college.

