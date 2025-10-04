Metro

Bauchi CP reiterates commitment to security, safety of citizens

Ishola Michael
Bauchi Commissioner of Police and other officers talking on committment to security

Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has reiterated the commitment of the Force to security and safety of all people as well as keep suspects out of the society.

The Commissioner of Police made the assertion after leading Officers and Men of the Command to participate in the monthly keep fit walk along major streets of Bauchi metropolis on Saturday.

He said, “We need to keep alert, physically and mentally, that is the reason we are having the walk. As you can see, Officers and Men came out to participate and it was with joy and happiness.”

“In order to ensure that Officers and Men are healthy and ready to secure the State, every Wednesday, we do have games to shake off stress and keep fit.”

The CP assured that as long as he remains in the Command, he will ensure that Officers and Men are fit mentally, physically and otherwise in order to be able to perform their Constitutional function of protecting lives and property of the citizens.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest Police station for necessary action stressing that security is everyone’s business.

Some of the participants at the walk commended the exercise saying that since it was introduced, it shaped the mental and physical alertness of the personnel in order to be able to perform their duties.

 

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article maiduguri road crash scene Two dead, six injured in Maiduguri road crash
Next Article Pastor Umo Eno, Gov Eno charges Akwa Ibom youths on emerging business opportunities

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×