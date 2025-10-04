Bauchi CP reiterates commitment to security, safety of citizens

Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has reiterated the commitment of the Force to security and safety of all people as well as keep suspects out of the society.

The Commissioner of Police made the assertion after leading Officers and Men of the Command to participate in the monthly keep fit walk along major streets of Bauchi metropolis on Saturday.

He said, “We need to keep alert, physically and mentally, that is the reason we are having the walk. As you can see, Officers and Men came out to participate and it was with joy and happiness.”

“In order to ensure that Officers and Men are healthy and ready to secure the State, every Wednesday, we do have games to shake off stress and keep fit.”

The CP assured that as long as he remains in the Command, he will ensure that Officers and Men are fit mentally, physically and otherwise in order to be able to perform their Constitutional function of protecting lives and property of the citizens.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest Police station for necessary action stressing that security is everyone’s business.

Some of the participants at the walk commended the exercise saying that since it was introduced, it shaped the mental and physical alertness of the personnel in order to be able to perform their duties.

