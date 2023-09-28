Corps members serving in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State have been assured of their lives and property security while their service period to their fatherland lasts.

On Thursday, the Caretaker Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Bitrus Markus Lusa, gave the assurance during a town hall meeting between the Corps members and the Bogoro local government council stakeholders, organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the area.

Bitrus Lusa explained that the Council was always partnering with all the security agencies in the area, adding that the Council was ready to partner with NYSC to better the lives of the Corps members serving in the Local Government.

Represented by Mr Markus Nehemia, the Director of Administration and General Services, Bogoro LGA, Bitrus Lusa urged the Corps members to be patient as all their previous demands would be met in due time.

Earlier, Mr David Dauda, Bogoro Local Government Inspector (LGI) of NYSC, enjoined the stakeholders in the area to encourage Corps members by financing Community Development Projects that would have a positive impact on the lives of the members of their host communities.

He appreciated the government and the people of Bogoro for being Corps members friendly, adding that the LGA could best be described as a home away from home to Corps members.

In his remarks, Mr Saul Mamman, the Education Secretary of Bogoro Local Education Authority, said that assisting Corps members to execute community development service projects would lead to greater social impact and sustainable change in the local communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Corps members, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Bogoro Local Government, Mr Daniel Obioma, described the programme as apt and timely.

While commending the people of the area for being accommodating and hospitable to corps members, Obioma said that the event would assist them in discharging their duties effectively.

