Bauchi completes 2025 Hajj exercise as last batch arrives today

Bauchi State has successfully completed the 2025 Hajj operation with the return of all pilgrims, including officials led by the Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdulrahman Idris.

The last MaxAir flight landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport (SATBIA) at about 10 a.m. on Friday, carrying a total of 398 pilgrims.

While addressing journalists at the airport, the Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdulrahman Idris, praised the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for the support provided.

He stated, “This year’s Hajj operation was one of the best in recent years. The arrangements before, during, and after the exercise were perfectly executed. We experienced minimal setbacks throughout.”

“We thank God for making the exercise a huge success. We went and returned safely. The hitches were minimal, and all the pilgrims are back home,” he added.

On the challenges faced, the Executive Secretary noted that the main issue was with the return flight schedule, which was not as seamless as the outbound flights. According to him, the operating airline, MaxAir, had limited return flight schedules.

He called on NAHCON to ensure that more return flight slots are allocated to the airline in future operations, stressing that everything else went according to plan.

He also commended the leadership of the 2025 Amirul Hajj, the Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Wabi; the Deputy Amirul Hajj, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman; and other members of the team for a job well done.

The Executive Secretary assured that the 2025 exercise would be reviewed to effectively plan for the 2026 edition and ensure a better-organized operation.

