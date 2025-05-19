Bauchi community lauded for believing in Nigeria

Members of the Community Leaders Association (CLA), Bauchi State, have been commended for their belief in Nigeria as an indivisible and indissoluble nation, as well as for their trust in the Bauchi State Government regarding the relative security enjoyed by residents.

The commendation was contained in a paper titled Our Individual Uniqueness as Cultural Ambassadors of Our Generation, delivered during the Community Leaders Association Cultural Day Celebration, held on Saturday, 17th May 2025, at the Mini Stadium, Bauchi, by Prince Munkaila Gbola Adeyemi.

He further commended CLA members for making Bauchi their permanent home, defying all threats of insecurity, and displaying to the world the depth of their love for the state—loving Bauchi even more than themselves.

The CLA was also praised for overcoming ethnic jingoism, rising above mediocrity and suspicion, and demonstrating a commitment to unity rather than greedy self-interest, lack of patriotism, or shameless opportunism.

Furthermore, CLA members were lauded for upholding honour, valuing integrity, embracing honesty, and cherishing patriotism. They were recognised for displaying true Nigerianness, placing national interest above personal gain, and acknowledging that Nigeria is the only country they can truly call their own.

According to Adeyemi, “When I was contacted to write for today’s programme, I heaved a deep sigh of relief, knowing that hope is not lost for our children and unborn generations, despite the negative impact of technology and digital influences on their way of life.”

He lamented, “The current obsession with social media among the youth is worrisome, as it is eroding our value system. Our young people now speak, walk, think, and behave dogmatically, driven by what they see and hear on social media.”

Munkaila Adeyemi further praised the organisation of the cultural programme, describing it as timely, significant, and essential for the moral reawakening of young people. He noted that it aligns with both UNESCO and UN General Assembly declarations.

He stated, “I subscribe to the saying that ‘Your culture is you,’ because culture shapes attitudes, ways of life, relationships, dress, food, and humane attributes.”

He stressed, “Today is expected to be vibrant, featuring displays of various cultural attires, greetings, salutations, drumming, dances, cuisines, and more.”

He also highlighted the occasion as an avenue for undiluted love, unbridled happiness, and extraordinary dance steps, saying, “Let’s explore deeply and appreciate one another, for gatherings like this are rare. Let the Yoruba exchange their Amala with Ewedu and Gbegiri soups and other delicacies with the Igbo. Let the Igbo share their White and Oha soups with the Tiv. Let the Calabar, Ibibio, and Efik people exchange their Edikaikong soup with the Idoma. Let this exchange of culture foster unbroken friendship and brotherhood.”

Further elaborating, Adeyemi explained, “Culture refers to the shared beliefs, values, traditions, and practices of a group of people. It influences how they think, act, and behave based on these elements, encompassing everything from language and art to religion and social structures. Essentially, culture is the way of life of a particular society.”

He added that key aspects of culture include shared beliefs and values, which form a group’s core understanding of morality and significance.

He also noted, “Traditions and customs consist of practices and rituals passed down through generations, often linked to important events or beliefs. Norms and social rules, on the other hand, are unwritten expectations that govern behaviour within a society.”

Munkaila Adeyemi concluded by urging CLA members to remain united and supportive of one another for collective growth and development. He encouraged them to remain committed to peace and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Additionally, he called on them to stay loyal and support the current administration in Bauchi State, led by Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who has prioritised peaceful coexistence in the region.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE