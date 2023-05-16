Communities in Bauchi state where Corps members will be posted for primary assignment during the mandatory one-year service have been assured of witnessing rapid and accelerated development.

The assurance was given by the Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu on Tuesday, during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A stream II orientation course held at the Wailo Orientation camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the development was because the Corps members posted to the state had been physically and mentally equipped to face the challenges of the service year while in camp.

She added that the Corps members also displayed a very high sense of discipline and a positive attitude to all aspects of the orientation course saying, “The beautiful parade we just witnessed is a glaring testimony of their commitment to serve the nation wholeheartedly.”

She added that “The orientation course for the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II has today come to a satisfactory end, for which I congratulate you and call on you to accept your postings in good faith and proceed to your places of Primary assignment.”

Yakubu also appreciated the state government and all other individuals and organisations that supported the scheme and made the orientation exercises a successful one.

Also speaking, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, said that the NYSC had demonstrated its ability to remain relevant in the life cycle of the nation.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, the Governor urged the Corps members to be patriotic and selfless in all activities in their places of primary assignment so as to forge the ties of brotherhood based on trust, hopes and aspirations for a greater Nigeria.

