Bauchi communal clash claims 3 lives, many injured, houses burnt as gov imposes 24-hr curfew

A 24 hours curfew has been imposed of the Gudum Hausawa community, a suburb of the Bauchi metropolis following the killing of 3 people by yet to be identified hoodlums.

The declaration of the 24 hours curfew by the Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state on Wednesday evening followed a community clash which claimed lives of three persons just as many other people were variously injured while houses and other valuables were burnt.

The Governor also directed with immediate effect, enforcement of curfew in the community when he led heads of security agencies and top Government officials on an assessment visit to the affected communities.

Bala Mohammed said that already, security agencies have arrested perpetrators of the community clashes and assured that his administration will not relent in providing lasting peace and security, not only in the area, but across all the communities in the state.

He further directed security agencies to conduct intensive surveillance in order to identify the route cause of the incident and condemned burning of houses and other properties by unsuspected hoodlums.

According to him, “I have come here to commiserate with my brothers and sisters over the ugly incident that happened in this area and some of the perpetrators were arrested and we are in the process of prosecuting them. We are going to support those who their houses were burnt and the families of those who lost their lives with palliatives to cushion the effect of the incident.”





The governor who also directed for the establishment of a Police Outpost in the area in a move to enforce security, urged communities residing in the area to live in peace and harmony in respective of their religious or tribal differences as no society can progress and development without peace.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda assured that the security agencies will work on the directive’s of the state government for the total restoration of peace in Gudum Hausawa community .

Recall that hoodlums had last Friday stormed a wedding send forth organized by a retired Police officer for his daughter killing 2 youths and wounded several others as contained in a statement by Muktar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Bauchi State.