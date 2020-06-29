 Bauchi commissions molecular lab, reiterates commitment to quality health care services

The molecular laboratory built by Bauchi state government but equipped by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) under the technical supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been commissioned with an assurance to effectively utilize the centre for the control of infectious diseases in the state.

While commissioning the Center on Monday, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the establishment of the Center was informed by the need to ensure that the issue of sample testing for infectious diseases was expedited in the state.

The Governor added that his administration is committed to improved health care services delivery because according to him with quality health no development can take place stressing that healthy people are wealthy people.

He explained that the establishment of the Center became necessary following the difficulty faced by officials of the state in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic considering that samples had to be taken to Abuja and later Jos for testing a development he said was too cumbersome.

The Governor who expressed his happiness said that the NCDC was approached for permission while the NEDC took the responsibility of equipping the Center and the state provided the structure.

He added that with the establishment of the Center and commencement of operations, the issue of sample testing for COVID-19 infection has been put to rest commending the committee for doing a good job.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Center implementation committee, Dr Ladan Salihu commended the Governor for ensuring that the establishment of the Center became a reality through his untiring support and timely release of the required funding.

Ladan Salihu who is the Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House further said that with the commencement of operations at the Center, Bauchi State has joined the league of the few states that have such laboratory in the country.

He then commended members of the committee for their untiring efforts in seeing that the Center was not on established but became operational based on the required best standard of practice.

Earlier in his welcome address, State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed explained that with the establishment of the Center, sample testing for COVID-19 infection has been made very simple and timely.

The Health Commissioner added that since the commencement of operation at the Center about a month ago over 1000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 infection with a significant number turning out positive.

Aliyu Maigoro assured that the Center will undertake sample testing for all infectious diseases in the state in order to facilitate treatment and other proactive medical procedures needed to curb the spread of such diseases.

During the ceremony, other health related development partners including WHO, UNICEF and others commended the Bauchi State Government for establishing the Center pledging to continue to support the state in its drive to improve the health sector.

