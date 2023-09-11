Bauchi Commissioner of Health, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo, has warned that he would not tolerate absenteeism and lateness to places of work, particularly in the health sector.

He disclosed this during an unscheduled visit to the District Head of Lame in Toro LGA, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, in his palace in Gumau after paying an unscheduled visits to some Primary Healthcare Centers in the District during the weekend.

Adamu Sambo who went across the Lame district to assess the third cycle of the malaria drugs distribution exercise, took the advantage to visit the Geljaule, Gumau, Rishi, Zalau and Rahama Primary Health Care Centers, also to assess the turnout of workers in the facilities during the weekend.

While expressing his dissatisfaction with the district head over the poor turnout of workers, the Commissioner said that he met less than 2 personnel in each of the PHCCs he visited.

He also said that most of them were volunteers, not staff stating that the Bala Muhammad-led administration will not continue to tolerate such an ugly act in the state and promised to sanction the offenders.

According to him, “I am very angry with what I saw today in our facilities across the District. In most of the places I visited, the personnel were not on duty, I met less than 2 personnel in each of the facilities I visited, and most of them were volunteer workers, not staff.”

“Therefore, the administration of Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir will not take this intolerable act for granted and we will surely sanction the offenders,” he stressed.

Adamu Sambo further stated that the Bala Muhammad administration is committed to implementing policies and programs that will help in changing the state’s health sector narratives hence the need is to provide conducive healthcare facilities to the citizens, therefore promising not to take absenteeism and late coming for granted.

In his remarks, the District Head of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, assured of his full support as a traditional leader and pleaded for the government not to spare such people for the development of the state.

He added that he is not aware of such a dubious act in his land, thereby promising to set up a committee to investigate and deal with the offenders decisively within his capacity.





The District Head said, “We too, will not tolerate it, and we will Insha Allah set up a committee to investigate such a dubious act and deal with the offenders accordingly, Therefore, we are in support of what you will do. Just do the needful. Seriously, I’m not aware of this sad development”.

During the visit, the Commissioner visited the construction site of the new General Hospital awarded in Gumau to assess the level of work done so far and to see areas that need amendment according to Ukasha Rabiu Magama, a freelance journalist based in Toro LGA.

