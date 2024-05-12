The reconstituted board and management of the Bauchi State Agency for Sustainable Microfinance have been inaugurated with a mandate to open up small businesses and enterprises for growth and development.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the State Commissioner for Cooperatives, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Hon. Sadiq Hamisu Shira, over the weekend.

The Commissioner said that the inauguration was a momentous occasion, as the Ministry took a significant step forward in the collective efforts to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and support the growth of microfinance institutions in the state.

He further said that the Bauchi State Agency for Sustainable Microfinance is serving as a crucial bridge between the government, financial institutions, and the entrepreneurs who are the lifeblood of the economy.

He also said that by providing access to affordable credit, business development services, and policy support, the aim is to unlock the tremendous potential of SMEs and empower them to thrive.

According to him, “As you are all aware, under the visionary leadership of our amiable Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, our state has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering an enabling environment for SMEs and microfinance institutions.”

“The Governor recognises the vital role these sectors play in driving economic development, creating jobs, and reducing poverty in our communities,” he added.

Sadiq Hamisu Shira added that “therefore, members of the board and the management who have been entrusted with the leadership of this agency, I am confident that your expertise, dedication, and passion for development will be instrumental in guiding the agency’s objectives and ensuring its success. I have no doubt that you will become a model for sustainable economic empowerment and poverty reduction.”

Sadiq Shira then assured the board and management of the readiness of the ministry to support the agency in line with the governor’s unwavering commitment to the growth and development of SMEs and microfinance institutions in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Board, Zakari Ibrahim, and the Director-General of the agency, Nura Dan Madami, promised to work closely with the Ministry to achieve excellence in the implementation of the agency’s policies and programmes.

