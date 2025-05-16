Bauchi commissioner emphasises importance of maternal health

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health and Social Welfare, Sani Mohammed Dambam, has stated that the issue of maternal health and mortality cannot be emphasised, considering its role in family health.

The Commissioner made the assertion on Friday while speaking at a One-day Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care (CEmONC), Health Facilities Assessment and BoQ Report Dissemination meeting held in Bauchi.

The meeting was organized by the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Coordination Office of Sector-wide Approach (SWAp) in the health sector in Nigeria and Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO).

Represented by the Executive Chairman of State Hospital Management Board, Dr Sambo Mohammed Alkali, the Commissioner lamented that, “We have one of the worst indices across the globe and especially in the country where not is harps to contribute, the highest bottom. So with that, on ground, I think.

He however, expressed optimism that, “God’s willing, this time around, the country is going to get it, right. Things are going to change positively. For a very long time, this part of the healthcare System has been underfunded.”

According to him, “But, I think with this intervention, We hope to see the light at the end of the time. Yeah, all hands must be on decked. We are proud. And if I may say, I am very, very happy and anxiously waiting, to see the kickstart of this laudable project and I am sure that with soft coordination and Representative of the Federal Government and our partners here, it will be a good idea.”

The Commissioner added that, “At the state level, all hands are on deck in ensuring giving full support for the actualization of this important project. So, it will be a wonderful time here.”

Sani Mohammed Dambam stressed that, “I want us to have a wonderful session, all deliberations will pay attentive to attentively, and listen to the presentation that they are going to be made, and out of that, I know a lot of discussions will come up and is going to be more clearer to all of us.”

He concluded, “Especially, at least that level to know where and what to be able to support this project. So once again, I essentially appreciate everyone on board.”

In his remarks, a representative of the SWAp National Coordinator, Dr Ashiru Adamu Abubakar, stressed the importance of the meeting, which was aimed at updating participants with the current position of the situation.

He stressed that the National Coordinating Office of SWAp is doing everything possible to reduce the maternal mortality rate across the country by ensuring that the right medical steps are taken to provide treatment to pregnant women.

He further commended the State Ministry of Health for effective coordination of the CEmONC, urging a thorough study of the disseminated report for effective and efficient service delivery.

Also speaking, a representative of JHPIEGO, Jennifer Don-Ake, expressed gratitude to the State Government for the partnership with the organization to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

She assured that JHPIEGO will continue to support the State in improving family and children’s health, as it will be part of the report dissemination during the meeting and subsequent sessions.

