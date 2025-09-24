Bauchi commission dismisses two civil servants for forgery

Two civil servants have been dismissed from service by the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC) in its continued efforts to sanitise the system and instil discipline in the civil service.

The officers dismissed are Yusuf Adamu Ningi, an Administrative Officer and Suleiman Ahmed (Ahuta), a Principal Executive Officer 1, who were found guilty of forgery, an offence that contravened State Public Service Rule 0327, (ii, iii and vi).

The officers were initially posted to Government House from the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The dismissal was considered and formalised during the Commission’s 35th plenary session held on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025 at its conference Hall, as the dismissal took effect from the 23rd September, 2025.

In another development, the Commission, during the sitting, formalised the promotion of 3 substantive Directors into the State Service and also endorsed the promotion of 4 Deputy Directors to Directors.

Those formalised were 2 Directors of Administration and Human Resources, Directors of Audit, while those that were endorsed included Directors of Planning, Research and Statistics, Civil Litigation, Land and Valuation.

Also promoted among others were 8 Chief State Councils and Chief Land Officers to Deputy Directors, State Councils and Lands.

In his remarks during the meeting, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Muhammad, enjoined the Civil Servants in the State to work in tandem with the provisions of the Public Service Rules and Regulations, external and internal Circulars, while carrying out their assignment at their duty post.

Ibrahim Muhammad emphasised that adherence to the laid-down laws will rid them of unlawful practice and improve the quality of service delivery, free from corruption, for a better tomorrow. He reiterated the Commission’s stance on ethical conduct, integrity and commitment to the rules of law within the State Civil Service.

The Chairman on the other hand, congratulated the successful Candidates for their promotions.

It could be recalled that, on 11th September, the Commission also dismissed an education Officer for gross misconduct of sexual harassment.

The cases deliberated upon were recommendations from the Office of the State Head of Civil Service, as submitted to the Commission.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

