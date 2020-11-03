Bauchi commences public hearing on proposed 2021 budget 

Ahead of the preparation of the content of the 2021 appropriation bill, Bauchi State Government on Tuesday commenced a public hearing on the proposed budget with participants from the Northern senatorial district of the state.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the public hearing held at the conference hall of Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa said that the public hearing was organised to get inputs of the citizens before the formulation and consolidation of the proposed budget as it is going to be demand-driven.

He also said that the public hearing is to allow for wider participation and an all-inclusiveness to create a sense of ownership and sustainability as well as providing a mechanism for feedback.

Aminu Gamawa said that “With the intention of the government in bringing government nearer to the grassroots and in conformity with international best practice, this budget public hearing is purposely organised to provide an avenue for monitoring and evaluation of projects and programmes of government.”

The Commissioner added that “As you all know, budget is a short-term plan or process where future income and expenditure are decided or projected within a given fiscal period.”

Aminu Hassan Gamawa told the participants that already, their previous inputs have been used by the state government and urged them not to relent in providing useful contributions and observations for effective service delivery.

He then mentioned the various achievements recorded by the state government in its priority areas of education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development among others.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Yahuza Adamu, recalled that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the state government to revised its 2020 budget.

He explained that ” In the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, we considered this public hearing as very very important to us because it is assisting us to get inputs of the citizens in the budget process.”

The public hearing had in attendance, Chairmen of Local Governments in the zone, traditional leaders, civil society organisations among others.

