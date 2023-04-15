Having failed to achieve his gubernatorial ambition which forced him out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen Halliru Dauda Jika has been urged to retrace his path back to the fold of the party.

The call was made by a group known as the ‘APC Faithful in Bauchi State while addressing a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat on Saturday.

The group appealed to the Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in the just-held general elections to as a matter of necessity, returned to the APC in the interest of the party in the state.

Leader of the APC group, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Mato said that after careful observations of the happenings in the party, the group made contact with some relevant and critical stakeholders and resolved to take the decision to recall Senator Hallira Dauda Jika, to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “As you are aware, the 2023 General elections have been concluded, which the outcome of the exercise did not favour our political party, especially the Gubernatorial Election which our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the incumbent Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who recontested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

He also said that “though our party lost, it is in the quest to ensure that its stolen mandate is reclaimed, has filed a petition before the election petition tribunal, with strong evidence and proofs of over voting, which we remain resolute that, we will reclaim our victory.”

“While waiting for the tribal to commence sing and gives us back our victory, it is important to inform our party members to continue praying for the party to succeed at the tribunal,” he said.

“Our decision to take this bold and important decisions at this critical moment followed careful consideration and reflection of what transpired in the recent weeks, we consider this decision as the right move for our grant party, the APC,” he said.

Abdullahi Mato added, “We want to make it clear that, against the background of internal crises of suspension and counter suspension, suspicion among officials and members of anti-party activities, this decision was not made lightly.”

He stressed that “We are committed to ensure that, people with proven integrity and political relevance and importance are in our party, and so Senator Jika’s return is for the overall interests of the party.”

According to him, “We are optimistic that his decision to decamp to another pany after the questionable party primaries, is not unconnected with his interest to bring good governance and critical development projects, we are hoping this dream will achieve when he returns to the party.”





He further said, “Our priority at the moment, is to bring all hands on deck to the project of building our great country under the able leadership of the President–elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President – Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, which Sen Haliru Jika is a strong and close ally to the duo.”

“After the APC lost the Governorship election in 2019 in the State, Sen Haliru Jika remained the only hope of the party in the state. In spite of all the political appointees in the federal government, he remained the only person supporting the party and its activities.”

The group leader said, “History will record that Senator has empowered each local government executive with mobility and others with support to kick start micro businesses. In light of the foregoing, considering his antecedents in the last eight years of his representation at the Green and Red Chambers of the National Assembly.”

He stressed, “Considering the above and the need to give hope to our teeming party faithful, we hope Senator Halliru Dauda Jika will listen to our collective call and rejoin the All Progressives Congress for the overall interests of the party and the country at large.”

