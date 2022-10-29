Bauchi coalition drums support for Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima have been described as the best thing that will ever happen to Nigeria at the end of the 2023 General elections.

The assertion was made by a coalition of political pressure group led by Tinubu/Shettima Renewed Hope Social Media Team’ in Bauchi State while addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting held in Bauchi on Saturday.

The coalition said that Bola Tinubu remained the only competent and qualified candidate to rescue Nigeria and lead it out of the present socio-economic challenges confronting it.

The coalition also called on Nigerians, irrespective of ethno-religious and political party affiliations to shun all sentiments against the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima ticket in the 2023 general elections.

The Coalition summoned the special meeting to devise an effective campaign strategy to ensure that it reached all nooks and crannies of the state.

Sponsors of the Tinubu/Shettima Renewed Hope Social Media Team , Alhaji Bala Hassan Burga and Hon Bello Fate declared that “Tinubu and Shettima have been tested and are trusted, and have performed well at various levels of governance and proven to be good leaders who have patriotic zeal and unwavering commitment to nation building. They are true patriots and Democrats”.

The Coalition also said that the youths and the electorates across the 20 local government areas of the state would be effectively mobilized to ensure Tinubu’s electoral success in the 2023 presidential election.

They emphasized that “We are giving him our full support because of his democratic nature, as a nationalist and a builder of men and youths.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





While commending the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Bauchi State APC Governorship candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar for steering the party’s ship, APC in the state creditably well, they pledged their continued unalloyed loyalty and support to their leadership.

“We believe our Gubernatorial candidate has all it takes to effect the type of change we desire in Bauchi State and we are also convinced he will give the state the needed growth and development going by his antecedents”, they added.

Other members of the coalition are Tinubu Network For Grassroot Mobilisation For 2023, Tinubu Support Group (TSG) and Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO).