Bauchi CJ orders mental health evaluation of prison inmate

Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar has directed for the immediate mental evaluation of a 2020 graduate of Mining and Geology from the University of Maiduguri, Buhari Sani.

Buhari Sani is currently cooling off at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jama’are having been remanded following a charge of insult, criminal intimidation and theft brought against him.

He was said to have insulted his uncle in Jama’are under what was described as the influence of drugs, frightened some family members, and removed a belonging of one of them.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar regrettably wondered how Buhari’s Uncle shouldered his educational responsibilities right from primary school up to the University level only to turn back and become recalcitrant to him.

The Chief Judge, therefore, directed officials of the Custodial Centre to liaise with Buhari’s family members and the Department of Social Welfare of the Jama’are Local Government Council with a view to taking Buhari to a Psychiatric Hospital for a mental and physical evaluation.

Buhari, who was in 2021 posted to Imo state for his National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) may probably have absconded the service year vividly attributable to drugs influence as he was unable to collect his discharge certificate at the time of the incident on 18th October 2022.

Pressed by the Chief Judge as to why Buhari could not collect his NYSC discharge certificate, Buhari attributed it to collaboration between his family members and the Vice Chancellor of his University (UNIMAID).

Justice Rabi said, “NYSC discharge certificate is being personally collected by an institution’s graduate, and not by any proxy, hence Buhari’s inability to collect his certificate might have been because he defaulted in the service year”.

She explained that Buhari’s mental evaluation at the psychiatric hospital would determine the level of his drug addiction and eventually admit him for treatment.

The Chief Judge counselled Buhari’s family members, particularly his mother to exercise restraints on her son so he would gradually be cured at the hospital and would one day become useful to himself and society.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar had during her case review visited Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP) at the Jama’are Medium Custodian Centre released two persons and granted bail to one other.

