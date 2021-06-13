Bauchi autocrash claims 6 lives, 10 others injured 

A ghastly motor accident that occurred on Saturday involving two vehicles, a Peugeot 406 and a Toyota Hiace bus has claimed six lives 10 others were variously injured.

The accident occurred at Gumero village along Bauchi – Kano road in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi state as confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi, while speaking with our correspondent on phone on Sunday.

Yusuf Abdullahi explained that the crash occurred at about 4:05 pm on Saturday saying that the PEUGEOT 406 car with plate number KNT503JF collided with the TOYOTA HIACE bus belonging to Zamfara State Ministry of Justice, killing six of the victims on the spot.

He said that “The crash happened between a PEUGEOT 406 car and a TOYOTA HIACE bus belonging to Zamfara state Ministry of Justice in Gumero village, 15 kilometres away from Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.”

The FRSC Sector Commander added that “After the crash, six people died immediately among whom are four male, one female and one male child.

Among the ten people who were injured are one male, six females, two male children and a female child.”

He added that “Our men swiftly responded to the scene of the crash in ten minutes and they were able to rush both the survivors and the deceased to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals respectively for confirmation and treatment and also cleared up the crash scene,” said Abdullahi.

He, however, blamed the accident on excessive speeding by the drivers as well as wrongful overtaking by one of the drivers, warning road users especially drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to prevent avoidable road crashes which he lamented have claimed innocent lives.

The FRSC boss explained that the injured and the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals respectively for confirmation and treatment.

He assured that the corps would not relent in its effort to sensitize the motoring public about the dangers of neglecting the traffic rules and regulations.

