Bauchi auto crash claims 3 lives, 8 others injured 

An auto crash which occurred on Saturday in Bauchi was said to have claimed 3 lives among eleven passengers involved in the accident.

The crash which occurred around 6:15 pm at Kula village along the ever-busy Bauchi – Kano highway was reported to the FRSC at 6:20 pm while the personnel were said to have arrived 15 minutes late.

The multiple crashes involved a red Volkswagen Golf 2 commercial car with Vehicle Registration NO:1.XA385BKD and a Silver Mercedes Benz C230 with registration number KTG575TL.

According to a statement from the FRSC, signed by DRC KM CHADI, STO, GANJUWA LGA for UC RS12.12 Darazo, the probable cause of the auto crash was road traffic violation (RTV) and speed limit violation (SPV).

The number of people involved was 11 made up of 6 Male Adults, 1 Male Child and 4 Female Adults out of which 8 people were injured comprising 5 Male Adults and 3 Female Adults.

The 3 who lost their lives in the fatal accident were 1 Male Adult, 1 Male Child and 1 Female adult. The injured were taken to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for First Aid by the NPF and FRSC personnel in Kafin Madaki.