Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, has announced a revision of its renal dialysis fee to ₦12,000 per session, following the continued provision of essential dialysis consumables by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The intervention is expected to ease the financial burden on patients requiring regular dialysis and improve access to this critical life-sustaining treatment.

The revised fee reflects the positive impact of sustained institutional and government collaboration in addressing the cost of specialised healthcare services, particularly for patients living with kidney disease, many of whom require multiple dialysis sessions to manage their conditions.

The Chief Medical Director, Professor Yusuf Bara Jibrin, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for its intervention, describing the provision of dialysis consumables as a significant contribution to improving access to essential renal care.

He noted that the support demonstrates a practical commitment to addressing the challenges confronting patients and healthcare institutions, while expressing the Hospital’s appreciation for the Ministry’s continued partnership.

He further reaffirmed the Hospital’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare services and ensuring that available resources and interventions translate into meaningful benefits for patients.

According to him, the Hospital will continue to strengthen its specialised services and uphold its responsibility to the people it serves.

The Hospital recognises the considerable financial and emotional demands associated with managing chronic kidney disease and remains conscious of the need to make essential treatment more accessible and affordable.

The revised charge is therefore an important step towards reducing the financial pressure on patients and their families.

The leadership of ATBUTH expresses its sincere appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare and the Ministry’s leadership for this intervention.

It also acknowledges the dedication of its healthcare professionals and support personnel whose contributions remain central to the delivery of specialised renal services.

The Hospital assures patients and the general public of its continued commitment to responsible service delivery, patient welfare and the provision of quality healthcare, as contained in a statement signed by Usman Abdullahi Koli, Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, ATBUTH, Bauchi.