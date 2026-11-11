Bauchi: ASUU-SAZU urges management to pay accrued pension arrears

The Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Management of the University to, as a matter of urgency, honour the MoU it signed with the Union by paying the outstanding, accrued pension arrears of its members in order to avert a breakdown of industrial harmony on campus.

ASUU made the call through its leadership during a press conference addressed jointly by Comrade Awwal Hussain Nuhu and Comrade Saleh Bagudu Rimi, Chairperson and Secretary of ASUU-SAZU, respectively, on Wednesday at the Yuli Campus in Bauchi.

ASUU-SAZU said, “You will recall that we declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite industrial action on 29th November, 2024 to press home our demands. The Visitor to the University and Executive Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, graciously intervened.”

According to the Union, “His intervention culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Bauchi State Government and the Union. In keeping faith with the MoU, the Visitor committed to improving the funding of the University. The Union sincerely commends His Excellency for honouring this commitment.”

It added, “Since then, the University has witnessed unprecedented improvement in cash flow from Government, which facilitated the implementation of some components of the MoU within the stipulated timeframe. The implementation timeline lapsed on 9th December, 2025.”

ASUU-SAZU added, “The Visitor specifically mandated the University to resolve the issue of accrued pension arrears. It is regrettable that these agencies have not treated this important assignment with any iota of seriousness. All our correspondences drawing attention to the pension backlog have fallen on deaf ears and have never been responded to.”

“Comrades, the accrued pension arrears in question represent over a decade of sweat, blood and selfless service. Some affected comrades have retired in penury, some have died without enjoying their benefits, some have left the service in frustration, while the majority remains at their duty posts, grinding it hard under excruciating conditions,” it added.

The Union stressed, “The payment of accrued pension arrears remains a key and sacrosanct component of the MoU, yet it has not received the required attention from the University Management and the agencies saddled with its resolution, despite the sustained efforts and patience of the Union.”

It added, “The Union is deeply worried by the disdain, disregard and levity with which these agencies handle matters concerning Sa’adu Zungur University, the only State -owned University in Bauchi State. Their nonchalance to the plight of academics is a direct assault on the Bauchi State Project especially with the highest level of commitment shown by the Visitor.”

ASUU-SAZU also said, “Additionally, this deliberate silence and indifference to the directive of the Visitor has raised serious concerns among our members about the commitment of these agencies to the University, to Bauchi State and to its good people. In the event of any industrial disharmony that may arise from this continued inaction, these agencies should be held fully responsible.”

It declared, “Let it be known that this conspiracy of silence and deliberate indifference has created palpable anger, frustration and loss of confidence among our members.”

On its position regarding the situation, it stressed, “ASUU-SAZU cannot and will not continue to guarantee industrial harmony while our members are subjected to this brazen injustice. We therefore respectfully call on our Visitor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to call these agencies to order and compel them to immediately resolve the pension backlog. Should industrial disharmony erupt as a result of this continued inaction, the Head of Civil Service should be held squarely and fully responsible.”

“While we remain a Union of intellectuals committed to dialogue, we will not hesitate to invoke all legitimate means available to us under our Union tradition to defend the hard-earned entitlements of our members. The Struggle Continues! An injury to one is an injury to all! Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta!” ASUU-SAZU declared.