Bauchi Assembly withdraws confirmation of commissioner for disrespecting lawmakers

Consequent upon what it described as disrespect to its Committee on Education, Bauchi State House of Assembly has withdrawn its confirmation of Dr Aliyu Tilde as a commissioner in the state just as it also passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The resolution of the House followed a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by the chairman of the House Committee on Education and member representing Hardawa Constituency, Babayo Muhammad who informed the House during its special plenary on Monday how Tilde disrespected lawmaker during the budget defence of his ministry last Friday.

According to Muhammad, the commissioner was supposed to appear before the committee at 10 am on Friday but did not come until after an hour behind schedule.

He said that “while we were trying to explain ourselves to him, he interjected and enquired about who we are. We told him we are the legislature and another arm of government, he kept asking who we are. We asked him to go and asked him to come back for the defence when he realizes we are something. We have eight days from today to end the budget defence proceedings.”

The committee, therefore, recommended that the House should pass a vote of no confidence on the commissioner and direct the permanent secretary of the ministry to continue with the budget defence and to also withdraw the confirmation of Dr Tilde as commissioner and member of the Bauchi State Executive Council.

In his contribution, Yunusa Ahmad representing Warji Constituency said that the lawmakers are not against the person of Dr Tilde but his policies and conduct.

According to him, if the House takes the recommended action against him, all stakeholders in the education sector will celebrate today and thank the Assembly.

Minority Leader, Bakoji Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency explained that the action of the commissioner is unfortunate, adding that there exists a good working relationship between the assembly and the government.

He also stressed that the action of the commissioner sends a bad signal which means he is not a good ambassador of the government.

Bobbo pleaded with the House to consider the budget of the ministry saying that, “the ministry should continue with the budget defence under the permanent secretary. The ministry belongs to the people.”

The minority leader seconded that the confirmation of Dr Tilde as commissioner be withdrawn forthwith.

After the brief debate, the House unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the commissioner, withdrew his confirmation as commissioner issued on August 17, 2021, and directed the permanent secretary to continue with the budget defence of the Ministry.

The House thereafter adjourned to December 21, 2021.

