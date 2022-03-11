Bauchi Assembly passes bill to establish state, local govts joint pension scheme into law

Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed into law, the Bill for a Law to establish the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme in the state.

The bill was passed into law in the Thursday plenary of the House presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman after report of the joint House Committee on Local Government, Finance and Public Service on a Bill for a Law to establish State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme was laid by the Chairman of the Committee Hon. Dan’umma Bello representing Giade Constituency.

As contained in the report, the Committee observed that the Bill aspires to ensure that every person who had worked in the public service and self-employed person who participated in the scheme of the State received his benefits as at when due.

It further contained that the Scheme will invariably assist individuals by ensuring that they save in order to cater for their livelihood during old age, by so doing, it has been codified with a uniform set of rules and regulations and standards for the administration and payment of retirement benefits in the public service of the State and Local Governments.

The Committee further observed that the Bill provided that a retiree is entitled to a maximum of 300% of his total annual emolument as a gratuity for 35 years of service and 80% for pension as Judges, Inspector General of Police and Academic Staff of Universities who retires as Professor get 100% of their total emolument as pension.

The Report stated that the Bill wore national outlook as it was introduced and implemented by the Federal Government in 2004 and some states have already implemented it to the brim while others are evidently striving to domesticate.

The Committee, therefore, recommended that the timeframe for reporting the activities of the Scheme to the Governor should be extended to April end of every year so that the management should have enough time for comprehensive compilation.

It also recommended that to avoid non-remittance of deducted funds to Pension Funds Administrators, periodic reports of the entire pension transactions under the scheme should be sent to the Bauchi State House of Assembly for Special Session and proper legislative appreciation.

According to the Joint Committee, based on the public opinion elicited during a public hearing conducted, the Bill should be allowed to undergo third reading, the House unanimously approved the recommendations of the Committee.

Thereafter, Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu requested the House to allow the Bill for a Law to establish State Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme in the State to undergo third reading.

After the Speaker put the motion to voice voting, the House unanimously approved and the Speaker thereafter asked the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital Esq to carry out the third reading.

The House then adjourned to 29th March 2022, as moved and seconded by the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader.

