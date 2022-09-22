Bauchi Assembly passes bill on Anti-Corruption Commission into law

Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed into law, a Bill for a Law to establish Bauchi State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The passage of the Bill followed the report of the House Committee on Public Petitions and Human Rights which was laid by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency during plenary on Thursday presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule.

The Committee explained that it had visited Kano and Taraba States which have enacted the same law to learn from their experiences adding that it also invited all relevant stakeholders and held a public hearing where memoranda observations, suggestions, contributions and input were obtained.

The Committee observed that the fight against corruption is a national trend which should be imbibed and complemented by the Bauchi State Government because corruption and abuse of power are common evils that needs to be checked in the civil and public service, hence the Bill is timely and desirable so as to curb the menace.

However, the Committee recommended that a new Section 6 should be added to the Law to provide for the independence of the Commission as follows; “in exercising its powers under this Bill, the Commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority”.

It further recommended that a new department; Legal and Enforcement should be added and the House adopted all the recommendations of the Committee.

The Minority Leader Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency, therefore, requested the House to allow a Bill for a Law to establish Bauchi State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission to undergo 3rd reading and was seconded by Hon. Gazali Abubakar Wunti representing Ganjuwa East Constituency.

Upon approval by the House, the Speaker directed the Deputy Clerk of the House, Lamara Abdu Chinade to carry out the 3rd reading and the Bill was therefore passed into law.

Also, under matters of urgent public importance, a member representing Bogoro Constituency, Hon. Musa Wakili Nakwada drew the attention of the House to the dangerous practice of drivers of tipper lorries and other trucks conveying sand and gravel in which they would load their vehicles with sand and gravel without covering, as a result, the sands and gravels discharge from the vehicles, fall on either the road or passing vehicles.

According to him this practice is causing accidents and harming people, he, therefore, advised that the House should take action on the matter by mandating any truck driver conveying sand or gravel to cover after load.

Responding to the motion, the Speaker said that the matter affects all people and hence needs urgent attention.

Also contributing, Hon. Yusuf Muhammad Bako representing Pali Constituency said that the matter disturbs everybody and suggested that the matter should be extended to refuse disposals trucks that load their vehicles with wastes without cover, discharge and pour on the road and passerby, saying the habit is hazardous to people.

Hon. Yusuf advised that the House should take up the matter to the House Committee on Environment which will work with the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) to stop the dangerous trends which the House adopted.

