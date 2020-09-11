Bauchi Assembly orders suspension of Finance Commissioner, Accountant General over non-payment of salaries

Due to the issue of non-payment of salaries to some civil servants in the state, Bauchi State House of Assembly has directed the immediate suspension of the Accountant General of the state as well as the Commissioner of Finance. Speaker of the House, Abubakar Y Suleiman announced the unanimous resolution of the House to suspend […]

Due to the issue of non-payment of salaries to some civil servants in the state, Bauchi State House of Assembly has directed the immediate suspension of the Accountant General of the state as well as the Commissioner of Finance.

Speaker of the House, Abubakar Y Suleiman announced the unanimous resolution of the House to suspend the officials saying that the House has received many complaints and petitions over the matter.

He, therefore, announced that the Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant General of the state will remain suspended until investigations on the matter were completed satisfactorily.

The House then mandated its Committees on Public Account, Finance and Cabinet Affairs to carry out full and detailed investigations on the matter and report back to the House in plenary within two weeks from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammad has sent a letter requesting the State House of Assembly to grant him approval to appoint ten additional Special Advisers for the State.

The message which was contained in a letter to the Speaker of the House and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Sabiu Baba stated that the request for the additional special advisers is part of the present Administration’s desire and determination for effective service delivery and smooth running of the government.

He, therefore, sought the approval of the House to appoint the additional advisers just as the Majority Leader of the House who presented the request moved for the approval of the request.

While seconding the motion, Minority Leader Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo representing Chiroma Constituency said that considering the content of the letter in which the governor explained that the request was based on his desire and determination for effective service delivery, the House should consider and approve the request.

The House unanimously approved the request of the governor to appoint the ten additional special advisers but should consider spread and fairness in the appointment.

Also, Saleh Muhammad representing Jama’are Constituency requested that his bill for a law to establish Bauchi State Environmental Trust Fund and for connected purposes should undergo first reading. He was seconded by Hon. Umar Yakubu (Udubo Constituency).

After Bauchi Assembly voted in favour, the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman directed the Deputy Clerk of the House, Lamara Abdu Chinade to carry out the first reading.

Leading debate on the Bill Saleh Muhammad explained that the Bill is significant because it seeks to encourage environmental initiatives that will help to build a better Bauchi State.

According to him, natural disasters such as windstorm and flooding are not only becoming more frequent in Bauchi State but are also becoming more severe and devastating over decades which he said are caused by the increasing rate of urbanisation in the absence of well-articulated and comprehensive physical planning and control which invariably have left many towns in flood dilemma and other natural disasters.

He added that a report submitted to the Bauchi Assembly on flood and windstorms in the state has revealed that the damages caused by the flood disaster was enormous and the total estimated cost of the damages on houses, farmlands, mosques and other structures across the state worth billions of naira exceed the capacity of Bauchi State to handle.

Saleh Muhammad submitted that the fund when established will raise funds from persons, international donor organizations and authorities in tackling environmental issues in the State as well promoting the creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths in waste management and waste recycling businesses.

He added that the Fund will attract support to the Bauchi State with new grants and resources from national and international donor organisations.

Saleh Muhammad, therefore, requested the honourable Bauchi Assembly to give the Bill early consideration and speedy passage in the interest of the people of Bauchi State and moved that the Bill should undergo second reading.

In his contribution, Yusuf Muhammad Bako representing Pali Constituency congratulated the sponsor of the Bill which he said is very important and requested the House to approve the bill so as to salvage the situation people of the State are experiencing.

Yusuf Muhammad added that with the establishment of the Fund, monies will be generated and people of Bauchi State will benefit Tukur Ibrahim representing Toro/Jama’a Constituency said the bill was timely therefore requested the House to consider the Bill without many deliberations.

Gazali Abubakar Wunti representing Ganjuwa East Constituency concurred with the contributors and seconded that the Bill should be adopted and undergo second reading.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman then put the motion to voice voting and members voted in favour, the Deputy Clerk, Lamara Abdu Chinade was asked to carry out the second reading of the Bill.

The Speaker referred the Bill to the House Committee on Environment and Forestry which was asked to report back to the House upon resumption from recess.

During the sitting, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru representing Bauchi Central Constituency moved a motion calling on the State Government to upon the assent of the Bauchi Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA) Bill, consider the absorption of unemployed youths of ‘Yan Komiti’ in the Agency.

Leading debate on the motion, the Member commended the State Government for coming up with the very important Bill of Bauchi State Roads and Traffic Agency which he described as very important and timely.

According to him, the security challenges in the State ranging from Sara-Suka to misconducts and theft has necessitated the administration of Malam Isa Yuguda through the Bauchi State Shariah Commission to establish Zauren Sulhu and ‘Yan Komiti’.

The ‘Yan Committee he said are mainly unemployed youths volunteering to complement the efforts of the Government in curbing the menace of insecurity and other social vices in the state.

Jamilu Umaru Dahiru added that the good Samaritans have been up and doing to ensure the degradation of all social vices and have been conducting themselves diligently while carrying out their duties which reduced the level of insecurity in the state.

He, therefore, opined that absorbing them will encourage young men to imbibe the culture of serving their communities at no cost.

The lawmaker requested Bauchi Assembly to call on the State Government to reciprocate the gesture of the young men by absorbing the unemployed ones among them into proposed Bauchi State Roads and Traffic Agency (BAROTA) and contact various local governments where there is the presence of ‘Yan Komiti’ to also absorb them in the proposed Agency.

Contributing to the debate, Saleh Muhammad Jama’are Constituency says the motion is very important because ‘Yan Komiti’ are very patriotic people who sacrificed their lives to help and secure their communities without being paid salary.

“Everywhere in Bauchi you will find ‘Yan Komiti safeguarding the people, therefore coopting them into the proposed Agency is encouragement for them to do more and make more sacrifice in safeguarding their communities.” He said.

Saleh Muhammad, therefore, urged that ‘Yan Komiti’ in all LGAs should be considered for absorbing into BAROTA.

Hon. Gazali Abubakar Wunti representing Ganjuwa East observed it’s not all local governments that have ‘yan komiti’, therefore suggests that those local governments should be allowed to co-opt volunteers such as ‘yan banga into the proposed Agency.

Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu (Azare/Madangala Constituency) suggests that considering a large number of unemployed youths in the State, when the Governor assent to the Bill and create the Agency, youths in each local government of the State should be considered for employment in the Agency.

Minority Leader Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo (Chiroma Constituency) moved that the prayers of the motion should be adopted and was seconded by Hon. Tukur Ibrahim (Toro/Jama’a Constituency the House then adopted the prayers of the motion as amended.

The Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman announced that the House will go on recess from tomorrow 11th September 2020 to 12th October 2020 thanking the Members for the dedication and cooperation toward his leadership and activities of the Honourable House.

He urged them to make use of the recess period to mingle with their constituents so as to come up with motions and bills about yearning and aspirations of their people.

The Speaker also enjoined them to carry out oversight functions during the period to put other arms of government on their toes toward effective service delivery to the people of Bauchi State as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE