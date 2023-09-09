Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted two motions calling on the State Government to dualize a 2-kilometer road from Veterinary roundabout to stadium roundabout as well as the 3-kilometers Jama’are – Yola road in Jama’are LGA of the state and re-board the Government Secondary School, Futuk in Alkaleri LGA.

This is following a motion moved by the Member representing Jama’are Constituency in the House, Hon. Mubarak Haruna, moved a motion calling on the Executive Arm of Government to dualise and construct the two roads.

Leading a debate on the motion, Hon. Mubarak Haruna said that the Veterinary Roundabout to Stadium Roundabout road is a high traffic and very busy road in Jama’are town and it was once a highway before the construction of dualized Kano-Maiduguri road that passed through Jama’are which is currently the road and the major link between Jama’are Town and Kano-Maiduguri Highway.

According to him, “Mr. Speaker sir, as my Colleagues will all testify, Jama’are is one of the emerging cities in Bauchi State with a very large population of people who engage in various activities to earn a living.

“This road is always congested with people and high traffic due to massive vehicular movements. In many instances accidents are recorded on the road because of its busy nature. Therefore, the dualization of this road to control traffic and beautify the city is of paramount importance.”

The lawmaker added that, “I believe it’s based on this consideration that the Executive Governor of Bauchi State,His Excellency,Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, made a commitment during his reelection campaign that he will dualize the road if reelected.”

“I therefore once again bring this important matter to the attention of the Honourable House and the Executive Arm,” he said.

According to him, people of these areas have suffered for many years on this road especially in the rainy season.

He stressed that the road is always flooded with water during the rainy season making it impassable throughout the season and currently there is no movement from and into these towns because the road is flooded by water, making it impossiblHe further explained that many people have lost their lives year in year out while trying to cross the water to reach Jama’are and other destinations, stressing that the communities on the road are farmers who produce agricultural commodities that can feed the State.

Hon. Mubarak Haruna noted that the hope of these communities to have this road had risen during the 2023 electioneering campaign when the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad made a promise, when he visited Jama’are Local Government, that he will look into the request for the construction of the road when reelected because of its significance, therefore, as their representative it’s pertinent to once again extend this request to the Governor for the construction of the road.

Based on this submission, the Member requested the House to request the Executive Arm of Government to dualise the 2-kilometre road from Veterinary Roundabout to Stadium Roundabout in Jama’are in order to ease movement, control high traffic and beautify the City.





To construct a 3-kilometre Jama’are-Yola Road in order to ease transportation, open up rural communities, enhance agriculture, socioeconomic activities and access to secondary and tertiary healthcare and education and provide for funds for the construction of the two roads in the 2024 budget estimates.

The Honourable House unanimously adopted the motion.

Also, the Member representing Duguri/Gwana Constituency Hon. Bala Abdullahi Dan moved a motion calling on the Executive Arm of Government to reboard Government Secondary School Futuk to a full pledged boarding school.

Leading a debate on the motion, Hon. Bala Abdullahi Dan said that Government Secondary School Futuk is one of the oldest Boarding Secondary Schools that was established in 1978-1983 in Alkaleri Local Government Area with the enrolment of about 1000 pupils.

“The former Alkaleri Local Govenment has four (4) Districts thus: – Kirfi, Pali, Duguri and Gwana and all the aforementioned districts have boarding Secondary Schools located in each of the District headquarters.”

He also said that, GSS Futuk later collapsed and was deboarded by the previous administration to Government Day Secondary School. In the absence of Boarding School in Gwana District people preferred to take their children to either Kashere, Kaltungo, or Gombe in Gombe State.” He said.

Hon. Bala Abdullahi Dan explained that though the school was deboarded, it had produced highly celebrated and well-placed people in different organizations within and outside the country.

According to him, the situation of the school is unbearable because as of now, the Government Day Secondary School Futuk has a reasonable number of students that are required for converting it to Boarding School.

He therefore requested that the government to kindly reconstruct and re-board the school so that their children can acquire reasonable knowledge.

While seconding the motion Hon. Habibu Umar representing Kirfi Constituency said that people are taking their children to Kashere and Government.

The reason is that it lacks the required number and now it has the required number and looking at the personalities that the school produced, the State Government should consider the motion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE