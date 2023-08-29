Bauchi State House of Assembly on Tuesday, during its plenary, adopted three motions calling on the state government to as a matter of urgency, construct a 30km feeder road linking Ningi and Ganjuwa LGAs, another one in Misau LGA as well as drainage in Tatari Ali market in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA.

The first motion was moved by the Member representing Ganjuwa West Constituency, Hon. Garba Adamu Kawu calling on the State Government to construct a 30-kilometer feeder road from Gadar Maiwa of Ningi Local Government Area through Filin Shagari, Bakinka-Naka, Sumu Wild Park, Ringim and Kafin Madaki the Headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

Leading a debate on the motion, the Member said that the motion is coming as a matter of serious necessity because the road that links Gadar Maiwa to Kafin-Madaki through Bakin Kogi is the only major connecting point for a lot of farmers and their huge products of all sort linking them up to the popular Sumu Wild Park.

According to him, the Sumu Wildlife Park serves as one of the melting points where people from all walks of life, within and outside the country visit for economic, ecological, research and recreational purposes.

He said, “Mr. Speaker sir, it may interest you to know that farming within this axis is all year round; rainy season and dry seasons, but the cry of the people is that their productive labour and plenteous product yields, as they are expecting from this year’s cropping circle, again, does not earn them much due to poor and exploiting buys from their few customers who manage to brave through their rough roads and terrains.”

“This is always discouraging and in turn, Mr. Speaker has been the major reason why their youths are leaving their communities in large numbers in search of white-collar jobs that are almost non-

existent in the face of growing economic challenges,” he lamented.

The lawmaker added, “This road will not only serve to evacuate their farm products but as a way of opening up the locality for foreign investors from the surrounding states and beyond.”

Garba Adamu Kawu therefore pleaded with the House to show commitment to uplifting the livelihood of the people through providing various dividends of democracy.

