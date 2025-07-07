Bauchi: APC stakeholders dump Jafaru, endorse Danjuma for 2027 Reps seat

The APC stakeholders in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency have endorsed Danjuma Bala Rafawa as their preferred candidate for the 2027 general elections, withdrawing support for incumbent Hon. Jafaru Gambo Leko due to alleged insensitivity to the people.

The development was announced during a townhall meeting which featured several passionate keynote speakers amplifying the growing dissatisfaction with Hon. Jaafar Leko’s performance since he was elected and inaugurated in 2023.

Leading the various speakers at the well-attended meeting on Sunday, Influential and chieftain of the APC in the state, Alhaji Musa G. Khalid (Wakilin Jhaar) who made the public declaration, cited a series of grievances against Hon. Jaafar Leko.

Alhaji Khalid accused the Reps member of disrespecting elders, women, and the general populace of the constituency.

He also alleged that the Member has neglected political allies who contributed to his electoral success and has consistently cited financial constraints as an excuse for not implementing tangible empowerment or development projects since assuming office.

In a bold move, Alhaji Khalid endorsed Hon. Danjuma Bala Rafawa as a more competent and people-oriented alternative.

He urged the constituents to rally around Danjuma Rafawa as the preferred candidate for the 2027 general elections, an endorsement seen as a significant blow to Hon. Leko’s re-election bid.

Also speaking, Hon. Zakariya Sulumbut accused Hon. Leko of sidelining loyal supporters in favour of appointing members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to strategic roles.

This move, according to him, was a betrayal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its grassroots loyalists.

Another speaker, Comrade Jibrin Abdullahi Dass expressed deep frustration over Hon. Leko’s failure to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the Constituency.

He lamented that the constituency remains stagnant despite the high hopes invested in Leko’s leadership.

Comrade Dass described Hon. Leko as an “accidental representative” who lacks knowledge of his constituency and responsibility.

Alhaji Nuhu Gayu, an elder and political figure in the area, reinforced the demand for fresh, competent leadership, and reaffirmed support for Hon. Rafawa’s candidacy.

He stressed the need for a new representative who can effectively address the needs of the constituency.

According to him, “The call for change is gaining traction across various segments of the constituency”.

A female representative and women leader, Helen Bitrus decried Hon. Leko’s total lack of inclusion of women in governance and empowerment initiatives.

She passionately appealed to Hon. Rafawa to prioritise women’s participation and representation in both his political structure and development programmes.

According to her, “This appeal highlights the need for more inclusive leadership in the constituency.

The event marks a significant political turning point in the Dass, Tafawa Balewa, and Bogoro Federal Constituency. With 2027 on the horizon, the call for change appears to be gaining momentum.

As political realignments unfold, all eyes are now on Hon. Jafaru Gambo Leko and his camp for a possible response to the growing discontent and mounting pressure for accountability and results.