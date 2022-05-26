Bauchi APC gubernatorial aspirant withdraws few hours to primaries

One of the leading gubernatorial aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Al’ameen Sani Mohammed has withdrawn his aspiration.

He announced his withdrawal a few hours before the conduct of the exercise at a press conference held at the NUJ Press Center, Bauchi on Thursday.

Al’ameen Sani who is a chieftain of the APC in the state said that regardless of the money spent so far on his campaign, his withdrawal was geared towards promoting unity in the party.

According to him, “On behalf of myself and teaming supporters, I wish to formally announce my decision to withdraw from participating in the Bauchi State gubernatorial primary election of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC)”.

He added that “My decision to withdraw from this all-important election is in the interest of the party and to foster unity & purpose among the aspirants whom I have had the privilege to chair in the 2022 Governorship Aspirants Forum.”

A’ameen Sani added that “It is important to state that my withdrawal from the contest is to encourage more aspirants to follow suit in order to have a hitch-free primary election.”





He stressed that “As a bonafide member of our great party I feel I should make the sacrifice of withdrawing from the contest of the 2022 governorship primaries so as to make APC in Bauchi State a united family,”.

He then assured his supporters that he will adequately inform them of the next move politically to ensure that the best amongst the remaining aspirants won the party primaries.

