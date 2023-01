“I will initiate a program to help the large numbers of Bauchi unskilled youths who are roaming the streets unengaged.”

Gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar has assured that if elected as the next Governor of the state, his administration will fight the out-of-school children problem in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate was speaking during the official flagging off of the presidential campaign of the party held at the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa Memorial Stadium, Bauchi on Monday attended by a crowd of the party’s supporters.

Saddique Abubakar promised that his APC-led administration will end the out-of-school syndrome by enrollment of more children in schools to roll back the high number of out-of-school children in the state.

He also promised to reduce maternal and infant mortalities in the state as well as improve quality healthcare service delivery in the state saying that the present situation is unacceptable.

According to him, “Today in Bauchi’s hospitals, 1,549 women are dying in every 100,000 live births. This shows that the government is negligent, we will address this problem by ensuring access to medical care across the state by building more facilities and services for health seekers.”





The gubernatorial candidate who addressed the people in Hausa further said that he will use his vast experience in the military and the training he obtained while working with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chief of Air Staff to improve the living standards of the people of Bauchi state.

According to him, “Under President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration, we commissioned many Air Force Bases and Units for rapid response to improve security in various States of Nigeria including Bauchi.”

He stressed, “This shows the concern that President Muhammadu Buhari has for the security of Nigerians. I will replicate the discipline I learnt from working with the President to improve the security situation in Bauchi State.”

Saddique Abubakar said, “If given the opportunity, I am assuring you that the number of out-of-school children in Bauchi state has risen to 1.4 million roaming the streets, will be reduced as we will take them back to school, God willing.”

He also assured that “I will initiate a program to help the large numbers of Bauchi unskilled youths who are roaming the streets unengaged.”

“We are appealing to the people of Bauchi State to ensure that they voted for all the candidates of the APC in the state. Bola Tinubu will sustain the good work initiated by President Buhari including the drilling of the crude oil found in Bauchi and Gombe if elected into office,” he assured.

The gubernatorial candidate called on the people of the state saying, “I am appealing to the former governors in Bauchi and the party chieftains to join the campaign and work for the success of the party and the good of our people.”

He also said that “I call on every one of us to join hands to save our people from the misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Also addressing the crowd of supporters, the immediate former Governor of the state, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, publicly endorsed the APC gubernatorial candidate, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.

The former Governor who was speaking for the first time since he was rumoured to have left the party, called on people of the state to once again demonstrate their love for President Muhammadu Buhari by voting massively for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

He assured that he remains a strong pillar of the APC in Bauchi State and will work for its success in the general elections.

Another former Governor of the state, Isa Yuguda was in attendance at the rally promising to work for the success of the APC in Bauchi State as well as the presidential candidate of the party.