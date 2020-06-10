Bauchi APC faction suspends state leadership over lack of focus

The leadership crisis that engulfed Bauchi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday took a new dimension as a factional group led by Ibrahim Ago has announced the suspension of the Uba Nana led State Executive Council declaring it as illegal.

Rabiu Danbaba who led other members of the party to address the Press at the factional state Secretariat at Tirwun said that the present Executive Council was imposed on the party by the former Governor, Mohammed Abubakar to enable him achieve his aim of reelection then.

He added that the action taken then which did not go down well with many of the members contributed to the electoral failure of the party in the last general election in the state lamenting that since then the APC has remained in limbo.

Rabiu Danbaba who is the Bauchi LGA Chairman of the APC then declared that, “as far as we are concerned, we have dissolved the State Executive Council led by Uba Nana, Aminu Naborno is the State Chairman of the APC in Bauchi state pending the conduct of congress”.

Also adding his voice to the development, a National delegate of the party representing the state, Ibrahim Ago said that the Uba Nana led executives has demonstrated lack of focus, ineptitude and inability to lead the party at a time like this.

He alleged that the leadership is romancing with the PDP led administration in the state a development that has weaken the strength of the opposition in the state coupled with lack of direction for the party.

Ibrahim Ago then assured that people like him will not allow the party to go into oblivion in the state declaring that, “yes we are in the opposition now and we must exhibit every action of an opposition party in order to have credible governance in the state”.

As of the time of filing this report, State Chairman of the party purportedly suspended, Uba Ahmed Nana when contacted promised to react to the development at the appropriate time.

