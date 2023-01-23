Bauchi APC apologises to members for system failure during presidential campaign flag-off

Bauchi State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologized to its teeming supporters for the hitch caused by the system failure during the flagging off of the presidential campaign.

Recall that a system failure that affected the sound system denied the people that thronged the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium in Bauchi the opportunity to hear the voice of the President, Muhammadu Buhari as well as that of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tribune Online had reported that President angrily left the Stadium on Monday.

Reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Bauchi State, Adamu Jalla Gamawa described it as most unfortunate begging the supporters to take it as one of those things.

He said that the handlers of the system came from Abuja, engaged by the National Secretariat of the party in conjunction with the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and so not the fault of the state chapter of the party.

Adamu Jalla however said that “We have achieved our aim, our supporters came out in their large numbers, Mr President saw them and know that Bauchi remains one of his strongholds in the country. We will give the presidential candidate the needed number of votes in millions.”

The APC Spokesperson also said the crowd that trooped to the stadium for the programme is a warning signal to the PDP in the state to start preparing its handover notes, ready to vacate the Government House for the APC.

He however assured that the APC will investigate the incident in order to ascertain what happened and guard against the reoccurrence of it elsewhere saying that there will be no repeat of the campaign in Bauchi state.